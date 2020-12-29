Dr. Vukmir Vlasic, pediatric pulmonologist at Our Lady of Lourdes Women's and Children's Hospital, died Aug. 22 at the age of 55.
Before his death, Vlasic worked to help the youngest COVID victims battle virus. The hospital would not confirm Vlasic's cause of death, citing patient privacy, but doctors and friends who spoke at his funeral suggest Vlasic was a victim of the same virus he worked to protect his patients and colleagues from.
"We're living in a COVID world," said Dr. Kenneth Falterman, Vlasic's friend and colleague, during his service in September. "Let what happened to him be a reminder to us that it's not over. It's still out there. And let us all be careful and vigilant and take care of ourselves and our families so we don't have to be back here again. This is hard enough."
Vlasic was a native of Croatia who spent 10 years in Lafayette treating children with lung and sleep conditions. He is remembered by families for caring not only about the health of his patients but also about their life goals.
Daisy Day, whose son was a patient of Vlasic for about four years, said in a phone interview that she was heartbroken to learn of the doctor's death.
Her son, Ivan Moran, saw tremendous progress with asthma under Vlasic's care, Day said. The doctor took the time to listen to Moran's dreams for his life and promised to help him breathe easier so he could one day achieve them. Moran, now 17, hasn't needed to use his inhaler in two years.
"We don't have a huge story," Day said. "But it did make a huge impact in our lives."
Vlasic's daughter, Veronika, recalled her father saying he would soon return to Croatia to begin the next phase of his life.
"He wanted to buy a house on the beach," Veronika said. "He wanted to write a book and play piano all day long. For once in his life, he just wanted to relax and to be with his family. And I was looking forward to those days to come, to be able to see him whenever I wanted to. It seems like now I'll have to wait a little longer to see him again, but at least he's finally coming home."