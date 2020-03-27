Three St. Martin Parish residents are the first in Acadiana reported deaths as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars made the announcement at a news conference Friday morning, saying one of the deceased was an otherwise healthy man in his 40s.
They will not be the only deaths in Acadiana due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Dr. Tina Stefanski, regional medical director for Acadiana, Office of Public Health.
"There will be additional deaths to report in Acadiana," she said. Notifications must be made before those numbers are released.
The three deceased individuals were ages 41, 70 and 89, Stefanski said. One is reportedly from Breaux Bridge, but officials will not release additional details to protect the privacy of the victims.
Some of the test results released today were taken in the past few weeks, Stefanski said, but some are from the past few days.
Stefanski reminded residents that there is no proven treatment for this infection. Because it is a new virus, many questions cannot be answered by the medical community, which is even more reason to stay at home, whether you are symptomatic or not.
"We can say there’s community spread," she said. "In the majority of cases, there's no clear contact with anyone known to have the virus or known to be sick."
Stefanski warned of dire consequences if people do not heed the governor's Stay at Home policy.
"We should not be congregating. Parents should encourage children to stay home with them," she said. "If not, in a week or two, we'll be in the middle of a health care crisis that will be hard to solve."
St. Martin Parish, which had no confirmed coronavirus cases until Tuesday, reported 11 cases Friday.
The Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals will release updated numbers for coronavirus cases and deaths in the state at noon. Stefanski said the number of positive cases in Acadiana will go up with today's noon release.
As of Thursday, DHH reported 510 new cases in Louisiana, bringing the total to 2,305 positive cases and 83 deaths.
On Sunday, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a Stay at Home order for residents to remain at home except for essential excursions such as for groceries and pharmaceuticals. Many businesses remain open as they were deemed essential.
Cedars lashed out at some leaders who "have pandered to certain businesses and industries" to get around the governor's order and remain open.
"I fully understand, I fully recognize a lot of people don’t believe this is a real serious medical problem," he said. "Every health official in this country, every health official in this state don’t take that approach, so who the hell are we to challenge that?"
He added, "If you're in doubt, stay home."