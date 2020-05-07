Forty-one new deaths from coronavirus were reported Thursday in Louisiana, including five in Acadiana, bringing the statewide death toll to 2,135.

Orleans and Jefferson parishes, where the virus was first confirmed and the first deaths reported, account for more than 850 of the deaths in the state, but had only four deaths reported Thursday.

Two new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported by state health officials in Iberia Parish, along with one each in Acadia, St. Martin and St. Landry parishes, bringing the death toll in the region to 130.

The number of cases of the disease in Louisiana rose Thursday by 253, bringing the total to 30,652. In the seven-parish area that comprises the Louisiana Department of Health's Region 4, 11 new cases were reported, bringing the total to 1,463.

Gov. John Bel Edwards last week extended his stay-at-home order through May 15 citing three areas of the state that did not meet the federal guidelines for reopening businesses. One of them was Region 4 in Acadiana, which did not show the necessary downward trend in new cases for 14 consecutive days.

COVID-19 cases and deaths in the Region 4 parishes include:

Lafayette: 479 cases, up 2; 21 deaths, no change

Iberia: 281 cases, up 3; 26 deaths, up 2

St. Martin: 254 cases, up 2; 20 deaths, up 1

St. Landry: 203 cases, up 1; 49 deaths, up 1

Acadia: 142 cases, up 2; 11 deaths, up 1

Evangeline: 64 cases, up 1; 1 death, no change

Vermilion: 40 cases, no change; 2 deaths, no change