The number of people from Lafayette Parish who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus as of 5:30 p.m. Friday has been adjusted from 7 to 6, with no explanation.
The number of people who have tested positive in other Acadiana parishes, include two in St. Landry Parish and two in Iberia Parish.
State health officials are reporting 537 cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana, up from 392 Thursday. Of those cases, 326 are in the Orleans Parish. The number of Louisiana deaths increased to 14.
The first two Lafayette Parish cases were reported Wednesday night. State health officials are releasing little information about the cases, but The Advocate reported Thursday one of them is Shawn Wilson, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
Wilson said he began feeling bad last weekend, tested negative for the flu Sunday and learned Wednesday his coronavirus test was positive.
The drive-thru coronavirus screening station at the Cajundome in Lafayette was open from 9 a.m. to noon Friday for anyone in Acadiana at high-risk for the virus or was demonstrating symptoms. Lafayette Parish residents are encouraged to call 311 and talk to a health care professional about whether they qualify for the on-site testing.
If you can't get through to 311, call 291-8200.