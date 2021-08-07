It was about nine hours into Katie Jennings' 12-hour shift on Wednesday afternoon when she heard "Code STEMI" in the hall of the intensive care unit of Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Someone in the hospital was having a heart attack, and there wasn't a single critical care bed available.
"They will probably need ICU," Jennings said. "But where are we going to put them? How are we going to take that patient?"
A few minutes earlier, Dr. Frank Courmier had taken a phone call from a colleague at his sister hospital, Our Lady of the Lake. The Baton Rouge doctor wanted to know if patients who required noninvasive ventilators called BiPaps could be treated outside of the ICU.
"If you don't get intubated, you don't come to the unit." Courmier paused as he listened to the other doctor's concern before adding, "Yeah, that's where we are."
Normally, patients who require bilevel positive airway pressure and other noninvasive ventilation are treated in the ICU, where there is typically one nurse for every two patients. Those patients are now being treated in an area of Lourdes where there is one nurse for every four patients.
"The medical director and director of quality at The Lake was calling because the nurses there are giving him some concern that, 'Hey, we're BiPaping these patients on the floor instead of the ICU.' He was calling to ask what we were doing," Courmier said. "That's what we're doing as well. We have to. We don't have a choice."
Lourdes entered the sixth phase of a seven-phase surge plan on Wednesday for the first time.
The Lafayette hospital is one of hundreds across the state that has been overwhelmed with patients during the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic as the highly transmissible delta variant spreads uncontrollably across Louisiana.
The Department of Health announced record-breaking hospitalizations each day last week in Louisiana. The Acadiana region tied its single day record of 304 coronavirus hospitalizations on Thursday. The previous record was set on July 22, 2020.
While the statistics are important, they fail to capture the daunting reality weary hospital workers face as they care for patients who are younger and sicker this time around. Lourdes officials granted a reporter and a photographer with The Acadiana Advocate access to its emergency department and intensive care unit on Aug. 4 to document what is unfolding inside.
Elisabeth Arnold, who leads marketing and communications at Lourdes, escorted the journalists through the hospital. Interviewing or photographing patients was not permitted, but employees caring for the sickest coronavirus patients allowed photography as they worked. Courmier, a pulmonologist and critical care doctor, and Jennings, a critical care nurse, spoke to a reporter during their shifts.
Lourdes wasn't filled with its usual activity on Wednesday afternoon. The main lobby was almost entirely empty, aside from the occasional passerby and the registration table where temperature checks are conducted.
There were a total of 89 coronavirus patients, which accounted for about half of the hospital's total patient count. Sixteen were in intensive care beds, leaving just eight beds for other critical patients.
That created a backlog Wednesday afternoon in the hospital's emergency department, where every bed was occupied and about 20 more people sat in the waiting room as two paramedics helped a man off of a stretcher and into a chair. There are typically few to no patients in the emergency waiting room on a Wednesday, and it's rare to see that many people waiting even during peak times on weekends.
People seeking emergency care were also being held in rooms normally reserved for patients recovering from surgery. Lourdes announced last week that non-essential surgeries that require a hospital stay would be canceled so the beds and staff could be reallocated for the growing number of COVID-19 patients.
The hospital backlog doesn't just affect patients at Lourdes. It's also affecting smaller hospitals in Acadiana that usually transfer patients to regional medical centers for specialty care.
"We're not turning beds over here because people are staying in here longer for COVID," Arnold said. "We're bottlenecked here from a COVID standpoint, so if you need a specialty bed or a specialist, there's no way to get here. There's no access."
The ICU floor was eerily calm, aside from the whirring of mechanical ventilators and the rhythmic beeping of monitors. Patients, most of whom were in their 30s and 40s, were quite still, some lying on their stomachs and others on their backs.
It takes about 20 minutes and a team of hospital employees — six nurses, two respiratory therapists and a doctor — to turn a critically ill COVID-19 patient from one position to another.
"We talk about statistics. We talk about numbers," Courmier said. "But these are individuals we're talking about. We're talking about someone that's valuable and someone that has worth that we can't quantitate. Someone that has hopes and dreams and desires. A human being that has family and loved ones.
"And I think that sometimes in the face of all the arguments and discussions and pleas, somehow, sometimes, I feel like we've lost the humanity of it all. Somehow, we're so hung up on the facts that we seem to negate the fact that there is a human being here struggling and fighting for his life that does have value."
Three weeks ago, there were just two COVID-19 patients in the ICU at Lourdes. Now, the hospital employees are bracing for a surge they haven't experienced before.
"We had a glimmer of hope," Jennings said. "That hope now is gone."
Like his nurses, Courmier said he's alarmed by how quickly the hospital has filled with critically ill COVID-19 patients, especially when there is a vaccine that is highly effective in protecting people from experiencing serious complications from the virus.
It took two or three months to reach the peak number of COVID-19 patients during the region's record-breaking surge in July 2020. It took just two or three weeks to reach the same record this time.
"The exponential growth of our census, in terms of the COVID patients, is what's most concerning," Courmier said. "And it's really taxing on our ability to respond to every single person."
There was one nurse for every three patients in the ICU on Wednesday afternoon instead of the usual 1:2 ratio. Every bed was occupied, with 16 of the 24 patients being treated for COVID-19. None of the 16 were vaccinated.
More than a dozen people were waiting for an ICU bed that day.
"They stay in the ER until they have a room to go to," Jennings said. "And the ER is just as busy as we are, if not more busy."
Courmier has been working between 12 to 14 hours per day. He hasn't had a day off in more than two weeks, and he doesn't have another day off scheduled at this point.
Although there is a staffing shortage, nurses haven't been working as much overtime as they once did, Jennings said. They typically work three or four 12-hour shifts per week.
"We are all mentally, physically and emotionally just absolutely exhausted," Jennings said. "We cry on the way to work. We cry on the way home."
Jennings said she strips down in the garage of her home and disinfects her work gear after each shift to protect her husband and children, ages 6 and 9, from COVID-19. Both Jennings and her husband, a teacher, are vaccinated. Their children are too young to be vaccinated.
Although she loves her job, Jennings said she finds herself wanting to spend more time with her own family and less time at work these days.
"We feel like we don't have enough wins," Jennings said. "In critical care, we're used to people dying. They're either going to survive or they're not when they're up here. And on a normal week in critical care, we have maybe one code a week. Maybe. A patient's heart stops, and we have to do CPR and medicines to try to get them back to life.
"Now with COVID, we are having codes on a daily basis and multiple people are dying. Lots of people in a week. We've had whole families die up here. And that is hard."
At those words, Jennings apologized as she broke down crying.
She recalled through tears the patients who had died of COVID-19 complications during previous surges. An elderly mother and father along with their two daughters. A father and his daughter. Two brothers. A grandfather who caught the virus at his granddaughter's wedding.
"It's just absolutely heartbreaking," Jennings said. "And just knowing that when we get a patient, the likelihood that we're going to save them is slim to none is hard. It's hard knowing that we're giving our all, and we're trying everything and nothing is helping. And I think that's why we're so exhausted. We're literally giving every ounce of ourselves every day, and nothing is good enough. And then going home at night and hearing people deny COVID just makes it hard."
Courmier, who also has a background in virology, said there's a sense of failure during this wave of the pandemic that wasn't felt during previous surges.
The overwhelming majority of recent hospitalizations and deaths could have been prevented with higher vaccination rates in the community, the doctor said.
"Somehow, we have failed our messaging," Courmier said. "There seems to be a war over truth, and I think that there is a brunt determination, for me at least, that truth will win, no matter how bleak it looks right now."
Courmier said it can be hard not to take it personally when his expertise is cast aside by someone who does not have a background in medicine or science. Although vaccination rates remain lower in Acadiana and Louisiana than the national average, the rate of vaccines administered in the past three weeks was greater than it has been since April.
"There are people that need to have an opportunity of a long life, and they are being robbed of that opportunity," Courmier said. "And I think the community needs to understand that you have an opportunity to help both your community as well as yourself by getting the vaccine so that you won't be robbed of that life either."
Courmier said he oscillates between hope and despair over the unprecedented situation his hospital is facing.
"Today's a good day. I don't know why. I can't explain it to you. Today, I feel hopeful and fine and I'm doing my thing and I'm getting it done," Courmier said Wednesday afternoon. "A couple of days ago, I thought, 'This is it. I can't do this anymore. I'm not going to make it.' I couldn't stop crying. It kind of goes back and forth. It kind of oscillates between hope and despair."
COVID-19 tests and vaccinations remain free to anyone, with or without medical insurance. Find testing sites and vaccination clinics near you by visiting ldh.la.gov.