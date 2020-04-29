Customers will soon have to wear face masks if they want to shop at Costco.

The warehouse retailer announced on its website that starting Monday all members and guests must wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth while inside any of its 785 locations. The only exceptions are children under the age of two and those unable to wear a mask because of a medical condition.

It's Costco's response to recommendations from the CDC and Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards that people wear a face mask while in public to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The grocer follows Fresh Market, which began requiring customers to wear face masks int its 150 stores across 22 states on April 14.

Costco officials said the new face mask policy shouldn’t be looked at as a substitute for any social distancing guidelines.

Costco locations will also be returning to regular operating hours Monday. The company is setting aside an hour at 9 a.m Monday through Friday for seniors and disabled people.

The store will continue its policy of allowing two people in the store for each membership card.

Health care workers and first responders are being given priority access, and they won’t have to wait in line to enter the store.