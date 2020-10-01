ACA.boobayou004.102119.jpg
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory and other Lafayette Parish municipal leaders co-signed a public letter Thursday laying out safety precautions for Halloween trick-or-treating.

Official Halloween trick-or-treating is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has designated traditional trick-or-treating a high-risk activity amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The mayors -- Glenn Brasseaux of Carencro; Ray Bourque of Broussard; Jan-Scott Richard of Scott; Ken Ritter of Youngsville; and Johnny Thibodeaux of Duson -- requested families take precautions to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission while celebrating Halloween.

Tips included traveling with only your household members in your neighborhood, wearing a face mask to avoid the spread of germs, avoiding gloves when passing out candy and instead offering pre-wrapped goody bags, sanitizing hands between house visits and avoiding germ-spreading activities like bobbing for apples or visiting close-quartered haunted houses.

The release also recommended opting for alternative Halloween activities, like drive-thru trick-or-treating, to be safer.

Children and adults who are feeling ill or exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms such as a fever, cough or trouble breathing should not take part in Halloween festivities, the release said.

