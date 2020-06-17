Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory’s administration is walking back its statement Tuesday that a recent spike in coronavirus cases is solely the result of increased testing.
Guillory’s spokesman, Jamie Angelle, said in a follow-up statement Wednesday that he mistakenly issued the statement before allowing the state’s regional health administrator, Dr. Tina Stefanski, to review it.
“I donated blood on an empty stomach yesterday morning and needless to say I was a bit under the weather,” Angelle said in a follow-up statement on Wednesday.
Guillory’s original statement, which included no data, said his conclusion was based on Stefanski’s opinion, along with other members of an advisory team.
But Stefanski later said in an interview that the recent uptick was based on human behavior, and not just a reflection of expanded testing.
“There is clearly something happening in this parish over the last couple of weeks, and I do believe it’s tied to our behavior and our complacency in thinking that moving to Phase 2 means we are not at risk anymore,” Stefanski said, referring to the state’s Phase 2 reopening plan.
Angelle apologized for “inadvertently” sending the errant statement without first showing it to Stefanski. Asked if an updated statement would be forthcoming, Angelle replied that “what Dr. Stefanski said was accurate and that is the information we are relying on.”
Lafayette General Health and Our Lady of Lourdes both reported recent increases in coronavirus-related hospitalizations starting last week.
“If we continue to increase at this level, it certainly seems as though we are going to have a problem in this parish,” Stefanski said.
Guillory’s statement Tuesday said he would leave it up to residents control the virus spread through social distancing and “proper hygiene.”
“Personal responsibility remains the most effective tool in combating this public health emergency,” Guillory said.