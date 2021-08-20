Statewide efforts to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations among Louisiana college students have deep roots at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and in Acadiana.
Ramesh Kolluru, UL Lafayette’s vice president of research, innovation and economic development, is the point person behind the statewide campus vaccination and testing effort which, as of Friday, had partners at 36 campuses. He leads a team that includes informatics and data researchers at UL Lafayette as well as communication experts.
Gov. John Bel Edwards on Aug. 13 announced the Shot for 100 program to encourage college students to get vaccinated. Those who get a vaccine — they must receive at least one shot on campus to qualify for it — will receive a $100 gift card. The state has funded distribution of 75,000 gift cards for students and Edwards said Thursday in Lafayette that he would find funds for more cards if the state hands out more than 75,000 cards.
Kolluru said Friday the goal is to vaccinate 225,000 Louisiana people, including the 212,000 students at public and private universities and colleges in Louisiana in an effort to achieve “herd immunity” from the coronavirus and to defeat the pandemic.
UL Lafayette took part in testing the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at its New Iberia Research Center this year. That was a proud achievement, Kolluru said.
But Kolluru said the university wanted to do more than lab research — it wanted to be part of the process of getting the vaccine to where it was needed, including to underserved communities where Louisiana people don’t have ready access to healthcare.
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy last year recommended UL Lafayette researchers to New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, who was in a full-pitched battle to keep the coronavirus from breaking the health and economy in her tourism-rich, multicultural city.
A UL Lafayette team, using “data-driven and science-based research,” identified New Orleans neighborhoods that were most at risk of not being able to access COVID-19 vaccinations. They also helped to identify critically necessary workers and when workers would be able to return to work under the four phases of recovery.
The UL Lafayette team worked in New Orleans on the “census block group level” to determine what the disease looked like and how it might spread. They used computer programs to predict the spread.
“We worked with the mayor hand-in-glove in helping her and her office understand data-driven actions,” he said, and helped them with concerns about specific populations and how to deliver the vaccine to everyone who needed it.
Kolluru said BETA Land Services of Lafayette, which is usually involved in land sales and services for the energy industry, has worked with the vaccination effort around the state. Kolluru said the skill set that land men have — building trust and confidence in projects, identifying trusted voices in communities, delivering the project message and hosting public meetings — are valuable to the testing-and-vaccination efforts during the pandemic.
BETA Land Services is working with vaccination and testing efforts in four of the nine regions served by the Louisiana Department of Health. Jeni Greene, a BETA project manager, said the company helped with “contact tracing” of the virus initially and more recently did outreach for vaccination efforts. She said BETA has helped in regions near Monroe in northeastern Louisiana, Alexandria, Lake Charles and now Acadiana. At UL Lafayette, BETA is working with the Shots for 100 program to encourage student, staff and faculty testing and vaccinations.
She said in their efforts around Louisiana, BETA has identified Louisianians’ concerns about vaccinations and their specific needs in getting vaccinated, including transportation to vaccination sites or delivery of the vaccination to people who could not get to vaccination sites. BETA has worked with worship communities, community leaders and businesses to promote the vaccination goals.
Bryan Hanks, company president, said the COVID-19 related work is decidedly different from handling land acquisitions for oil and gas pipelines, but it draws upon his workforce’s skills and helps everyone in the communities that are served by testing and vaccinations.
Kolluru said his team worked through the weekend of Aug. 13-15 to prepare the campus testing and vaccination sites to open right away. He said his team has worked with other partners such as the Department of Health and National Guard to facilitate the centers on campus.
At UL Lafayette, the testing and vaccination center opened at noon Monday and distributed its first $100 gift card by 12:01. He said UL Lafayette was among the first campuses in Louisiana to make their center, located at Burke-Hawthorne Hall, operational.
The new focus on college students makes perfect sense, he said: Louisianians 18-29 are among the most underserved for vaccinations and testing — only about 10 percent in that age group are vaccinated in Louisiana — but they are also among the most socially active and mobile, and therefore at greater risk of COVID-19 infection and of spreading the virus. He said the testing and vaccination effort at UL Lafayette this semester will include setting up sites at major public events, such as at home football games.
Kolluru said the initial vaccination efforts this year were easier: People who wanted the vaccine flocked to get it; they were “low-hanging fruit” for Louisiana vaccination efforts. That involved about a quarter of the eligible population, he said.
Other people were resistant to vaccination for a variety of reasons. He said the testing and vaccination efforts now are aimed more at the “movable middle” of Louisianians, those who might be less uninterested in the vaccines or who might have mild concerns that can be addressed by reliable information and persuasion from trustworthy people — influencers.
That was why campus athletes and Student Government Association leaders were on hand for the governor’s visit to UL Lafayette on Thursday — to influence others to make the right choices for their health and their university community's health.
By Thursday night, more than 1,000 people had received their gift cards, Kolluru said. Edwards said Friday that the number had passed 1,500, and most students were not on campus yet. Classes start Monday at UL Lafayette.
Kolluru said campuses around the state will draw upon their faculty, staffs and students to defeat the pandemic. He said that UL Lafayette researchers are compelled to be part of the solution against COVID’s spread and for the public’s health.
“We’re hoping to move the needle in a big way,” he said.
A goal of 225,000 vaccinations is ambitious, he said, but it provides the university with an opportunity to lead and serve the public.
“Public universities are a public good,” he said of this testing and vaccination effort. “We do research for a reason. For us, there is nothing that is more impactful, meaningful or urgent.”