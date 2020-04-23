The six mayors in Lafayette Parish are asking Gov. John Bel Edwards to allow them some flexibility in reopening businesses closed since March because of the coronavirus.
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory, at a press conference Thursday, said he and other mayors in the parish sent a letter to Edwards asking that local leaders be allowed to decide when to reopen businesses in areas of the state where the impact of COVID-19 hasn't been as significant as others, such as New Orleans.
"If there is any way for you to issue declarations moving forward that allow for flexibility in local response in parishes like ours we would greatly appreciate it," the letter states. "We are prepared to undertake the responsibility of ensuring that the reopening of our local economy takes place in a thoughtful and safe manner."
The mayors, Guillory said, hope the governor allows local officials to tailor their reopening plans for their communities. He acknowledged that social distancing and other precautions against exposure to the virus must continue.
On April 17, Guillory announced a Safe Shop initiative in which local businesses not specifically prohibited from opening under Edwards's coronavirus executive order but not deemed essential businesses either, could re-open under social distancing guidelines and other safety requirements. The governor's office said the Lafayette Parish initiative was in compliance with the state orders.
The governor's statewide stay-at-home order is set to expire May 1. Edwards has cautioned that all businesses won't be allowed to reopen immediately, but will open in phases and with safety requirements such as for distance between people and the use of masks.
Phase 1, Edwards said Thursday, "is a very gradual easing of current restrictions" with robust testing and contact tracing.
"It’s not as if we're going to go back to where we were when this pandemic hit," he said.
It appears cases of COVID-19 are flattening in the state, Edwards said, and the daily report of new deaths has plateaued as well.
Lafayette Parish, for the sixth consecutive day, on Thursday had no new deaths attributed to COVID-19. The increase in new confirmed cases in the parish also appears to have hit a plateau.
With that good news, Guillory and other leaders are anxious to get businesses opened, workers employed and taxes generated to run government. Between the coronavirus business closures and the price of oil plummeting, the past six weeks have left many businesses and governments in a financial crisis, including Lafayette Consolidated Government.
Last week in Lafayette Parish, 4,988 people applied for unemployment, up from 4,091 the previous week, Jamie Angelle, LCG chief communications officer, said. Total unemployment claims in the parish since the coronavirus crisis began, he said, are about 23,900.
Local officials are anticipating a 35% decrease in sales in Lafayette Parish in coming months, including a hit of $10 million to the city's general operating fund. The city and parish councils on Tuesday at the request of the Guillory administration took steps to refinance bonds to cut interest costs and set in motion the process to sell new bonds to help operate LCG amidst the financial crisis.