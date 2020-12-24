A Carencro city council member who is refusing to wear a mask during city council meetings even as the Carencro mayor Glenn Brasseaux is hospitalized with coronavirus complications was confronted during a public meeting by the city manager.
Council member Kim Guidry refused to wear a mask at the city’s recent meeting, according to a report from Big Easy Magazine. In a video shared by CBS news anchor David Begnaud via Twitter, Guidry can be seen refusing to wear a mask even after confronted by the city manager Don Chauvin during a council meeting.
It's not known when the meeting took place, but the city council had a meeting on Monday.
Brasseaux was previously diagnosed with COVID-19 and placed in the ICU. he remains hospitalized but recovering, according to Big Easy Magazine.
“I think that it’s disrespectful and a little dangerous that you don’t feel the need to wear a mask," Chauvin told Guidry. "Ten days after the last time, when you sat there, you coughed repeatedly, and nine to 10 days later, the mayor had COVID.”
“Are you accusing me of having COVID, and that I transferred it to Glenn?” Guidry responded.
“What I’m saying is, there is a policy in City Hall," Chauvin said. "There are big signs out front. All of the attendees here are wearing a mask. The public on a daily basis wears a mask to come in here, and we’ll have them forcibly removed if we have to so that they don’t endanger the staff. I’m asking that you wear a mask.”
Guidry refused to wear her mask, noting it is her personal decision.
After the meeting the two can be seen shouting at one another.
"Donnie, let me tell you this: I did not give anything to Glenn Brasseaux," Guidry told Chauvin.
Across Louisiana, masks are required in public spaces after a state mandate from Gov. John Bel Edwards.
Watch: In Carencro, LA., a city councilwoman refused to wear a mask at the last 3 council meetings despite city hall requiring it. The city manager confronted her. She said it was a personal decision, then, maskless, got in his face. Ps: The city’s mayor is hospitalized w/ COVID pic.twitter.com/kL4zZmUGSQ— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) December 23, 2020
