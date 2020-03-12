Lafayette Parish School System Interim Superintendent Irma Trosclair announced Thursday that all out-of-state travel for students and staff would be canceled through June 30.

The announcement came on the heels of growing numbers of coronavirus cases in the state and nationally, as festival, conference and other large event organizers begin to cancel functions to prevent spread of the virus.

Trosclair said in a letter to the district that because students and faculty members have diverse health needs, including chronic conditions, limiting the possibility of exposure by reducing large group activities and travel was the most responsible course of action.

“While we appreciate the educational value of field trips and professional development opportunities, we have a duty to make a decision that is in the best interest of the entire community. We feel strongly that we must do our part to help minimize any potential risk for community spread of viruses and understand what the consequences of exposure could be for our students, staff, families, schools and community,” Trosclair said in the statement.

Earlier this week a Lafayette High band trip to Indianapolis was canceled after the district decided it was unsafe for students. A school district 13 miles from the band festival canceled all in-person classes this week and shifted to e-learning. The band now has a concert scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Heymann Performing Arts Center as a makeup performance.

Trosclair said the district will continue to monitor spread of the coronavirus in the state and will issue further guidance about when and if travel within the state will also be canceled.

The announcement came on the heels of a district policy change approved by a 9-0 vote at Wednesday’s school board meeting that granted the superintendent authority to cancel student and staff travel without prior notice if it’s in the best interest of the travelers.

Reasons for cancellation could include public health threats, declared states of emergencies, travel advisories, terror threats or other causes, an example District 9 representative Donald Aguillard said.

“The Superintendent shall have the authority and discretion to approve, decline, suspend, postpone or cancel any school-sponsored student travel, including but not limited to field trips, excursions, travel for co-curricular and extracurricular events or activities or travel to foreign countries, etc. without prior notice if he/she determines that doing so is in the best interest of the health, safety or welfare of the trip attendees,” the new policy change reads.

The proposed change was met with concern and frustration from parents whose children on the Acadiana High School robotics team were scheduled to travel to Memphis next week for a competition. With competition season heavily limited to the month of March, the parents argued that any time lost is detrimental to their experience and students’ opportunities to earn scholarships to college.

Lafayette Parish School Board President Britt Latiolais, a vocal Acadiana High supporter and Voice of the Wreckin’ Rams, said district staff and school board members have been in close conversation about the possibility of cancellations and the decision isn’t made lightly.

“I promise you that no decision that she makes or will make does she take lightly, and every decision she has to make regarding this is going to chip just a little bit away from her,” Latiolais said, referring to Trosclair.

District 4 board member Tehmi Chassion, a pharmacist who studied microbiology with a focus in virology, said he’s concerned the average person doesn’t “really understand what’s going on” and the community isn’t taking the potential spread of the virus seriously enough.

District 8 board member Hannah Smith Mason said she was concerned about the students’ potential travel to Memphis because her alma mater, Rhodes College in Memphis, announced they were canceling all in-person classes and shifting to online learning for the remainder of the semester.

She said she cherished her experiences traveling as a student, but safety must come first.

“I’ve had a lot of conversations this week with our parents and they’re all very disappointed. I’m sorry, but we have a duty to protect our entire LPSS system of over 34,000 students and their teachers and our community, and we cannot be the epicenter for bringing it back,” Mason said.