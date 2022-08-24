A University of Louisiana at Lafayette economist says if the Biden administration “forgives” up to $10,000 of student federal loans — perhaps twice as much for those who received federal Pell Grants — it will make a substantive dent in what the individual student owes.
Gary Wagner, Acadiana business economist and holder of the BORSF endowed chair in economics, said Monday that on average, students leave college with about $25,000 in student debt. Relieving the student of $10,000 in loan repayments would mean his or her indebtedness would be reduced by 40%.
But the debt that was created by the individual student who sought and signed for the loan would not simply “vanish,” Wagner said. It would be transferred to U.S. taxpayers who did not sign for the “forgiven” loan, including people who paid off their own college loans or who never attended college.
“Politically, a lot of people support it,” Wagner said of forgiving $10,000 in student debt. “But from a public policy standpoint, it is about as bad a policy as you could have.”
Here’s what Biden administration officials are saying the president has agreed to, according to some news reports: canceling up to $10,000 of college loans for students and up to $20,000 for those who’ve received Pell grants. Eligible are those who earn less than $125,000 a year or families that earn less than $250,000 on joint filing.
Wager said that college graduates on average are much wealthier than non-college graduates. Over the course of a career, he said, they make about $500,000 more on average than non-graduates.
By canceling the debt for some students, the administration would create a new burden for taxpayers who did not take out the loans. He said imposing a new burden on taxpayers to relieve borrowers who took out loans is unfair.
In the short term, he said, transferring the debt from the college graduates would not relieve inflation but would make it worse.
Wagner said there is also danger of a “moral hazard”: In the future, college students may borrow additional money for college in the belief that their loans, too, might be forgiven.
“That exacerbates the problem,” he said.