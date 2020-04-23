Coronavirus testing capacity in Lafayette Parish remains an open question, even as officials oversee distribution of 100,000 donated masks to support Mayor-President Josh Guillory’s “safe shop” policy.
The policy announced last week was the first of its kind in Louisiana. It allows “gray zone” businesses that are nonessential and not specifically prohibited from operating during the pandemic crisis to reopen on a limited basis. Guillory said Wednesday about 75% of the parish’s businesses are in this category, an increase over a previous estimate og 60%.
To further his measured approach to restarting the local economy, Guillory announced on Wednesday that Lafayette Police officers would deliver free masks directly to businesses in predominantly black Council Districts 1 and 5.
But testing capacity in the parish and the Acadiana region is still not at desired levels, said Tina Stefanski, the regional director for the state health department.
“We don’t have all the testing capability to test (everyone), even at this point (everyone) with symptoms,” Steafanski said, speaking to reporters on Wednesday.
Stefanski said Acadiana — defined by the state health department as the parishes of Lafayette, St. Martin, St. Landry, Iberia, Vermilion, Acadia and Evangeline — needs to add as many as 300 tests per week. Weekly testing capacity changes constantly because most of it is conducted by commercial labs, Stefanski said. She said she is not sure about the current testing capacity.
Part of the testing demand will be fulfilled at SWLA Health Services’ clinic in Lafayette, which started providing free drive-up testing last week after the Cajundome testing site shut down. A commercial lab, LabCorp, is providing 100 tests per week, according to the SWLA nursing director, Emily Ashworth. Test results are being returned within two to three days, she said.
Ashworth said the clinic in north Lafayette will test anyone who shows up, but that only those who have symptoms or who believe they have been exposed should do so.
SWLA’s criteria for testing is more lax than what was in place at the drive-in site at the Cajundome, which shut down last week. Residents were told to seek testing at the Cajundome only if they suffered acute symptoms, or if they were considered high risk.
But Ashworth said more widespread testing is necessary for businesses and customers to reopen with confidence. She encouraged businesses to send employees who are unsure if they have been exposed.
“Somebody has to meet that need for us to be able to gear up and go back toward opening up the cities again,” Ashworth said.
Researchers at Harvard University’s Safra Center for Ethics recommended in a report this week that economic mobilization should occur in sync with workforce testing, to “prevent cycles of opening up and shutting down.”
“The level of testing and supported isolation we need depends on how effectively we can trace people’s contacts, warn those contacts about their exposure and need for a test, test them, and isolate those who are COVID-positive,” the report states.
Asked if there is a certain testing capacity that corresponds with safe implementation of Guillory’s policy, Stefanski said those questions are being considered by Governor John Bel Edwards’ office.
The governor’s office has already signed off on Guillory’s policy from a legal perspective, noting in a letter to the administration that gray zone businesses were always eligible to remain open under Edwards’ stay-home order. The letter did not opine on the public health ramifications of Guillory’s decision. Edwards said Wednesday he would announce the first phase of loosened statewide restrictions next week.
Guillory’s policy limits eligible shops to 25% occupancy while requiring employees to wear masks and everyone present to maintain six feet of distance. Remaining closed are fitness centers, barber shops, nail salons and other grooming businesses, along with “public amusement” businesses such as bars where social distancing is impossible.
Violations can result in fines of up to $500 and six months in jail, although Guillory said he didn’t expect there to be any. Enforcement will occur through proactive police checks, in coordination with municipal departments and the Sheriff’s Office, and in response to complaints, Guillory said.
“We are not going in there guns a-blazing, we are not going in there kicking doors. We want to help. We want to help our constituents be safe. We want to help our businesses be in compliance,” Guillory said.
In Council Districts 1 and 5, that will mean door-to-door police visits both to distribute masks and to do compliance checks, Guillory said.
That effort is in response to disparities showing that African Americans are dying from the virus in disproportionately greater numbers than other races, said Carlos Harvin, who serves as Guillory’s chief of minority affairs.
“We know many minority businesses were already struggling before COVID-19. COVID-19 has just put up one more barrier, one more burden. We are here to help relieve that. We are just very glad we have got these masks as a tangible way to say ‘we care,’” Harvin said.