The number of coronavirus cases in Lafayette Parish and across the state continues to rise.
Seven people in Lafayette Parish have tested positive for the novel coronavirus as of 9:30 a.m. Friday. That's up from four cases reported in the parish Thursday night.
The increase was expected as more people are being tested and the results are reported.
Three have tested positive in other Acadiana parishes, including two in St. Landry Parish and one in Iberia Parish. One case reported in Acadia Parish on Thursday has been since listed in Lafayette Parish. When epidemiologists with the state Office of Public Health contacted the individual about their positive test, the individual said they actually reside in Lafayette Parish, Dr. Tina Stefanski, regional medical director, said Friday.
State health officials are reporting 479 cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana, up from 392 Thursday. Of those cases, 299 are in the Orleans Parish. The number of Louisiana deaths remains at 10, five of them at an Uptown New Orleans retirement home where a cluster of cases have been reported.
One individual from Mississippi died at a St. Tammany Parish facility, but Louisiana is not counting that death in its statistics.
The first two Lafayette Parish cases were reported Wednesday night. State health officials are releasing little information about the cases, but The Advocate reported Thursday one of them is Shawn Wilson, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
Wilson said he began feeling bad last weekend, tested negative for the flu Sunday and learned Wednesday his coronavirus test was positive.
The drive-thru coronavirus screening station at the Cajundome in Lafayette will be open from 9 a.m. to noon today for anyone in Acadiana who is at high-risk for the virus or is demonstrating symptoms. Lafayette Parish residents are encouraged to call 311 and talk to a health care professional about whether they qualify for the on-site testing.
If you can't get through to 311, call 291-8200.
On Thursday, around 200 people were screened at the Cajundome drive-thru site. About 107 were tested for coronavirus.