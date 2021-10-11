Approximately 47 employees of Ochsner Lafayette General Health System have taken their legal battle to halt mandatory COVID-19 vaccines to the appeals court and state Supreme Court.
Employees have until Oct. 29 to take the vaccine. If they refuse, according to the hospital's policy, they will be placed on leave Nov. 1 until they are vaccinated or for up to 30 days. If they still refuse the vaccine after 30 days, they will be dismissed.
James Faircloth Jr., attorney for the Ochsner Lafayette General employees and contract workers, filed two appeals last week on rulings in September by 15th Judicial District Judge Thomas Frederick.
On Sept. 27, Frederick ruled in favor of Lafayette General's assertion that the employees have no cause of action. Faircloth asked the Louisiana 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal to review Frederick's ruling.
Frederick, on Sept. 21, denied the employees' request for a temporary restraining order to halt enforcement of the COVID-19 vaccine policy. Faircloth hopes the state Supreme Court hears his appeal.
While most cases must first go to the appeals court, Faircloth said a special rule allows the state Supreme Court to exercise supervisory jurisdiction immediately if the appelate court has supervisory jurisdiction and the plaintiff makes a request, which he did.
"We took the TRO to the 3rd Circuit first through a supervisory writ," Faircloth said Monday. "At the same time, we asked the Supreme Court to take it up. That doesn't mean the Supreme Court will rule, but the procedural vehicle is in place in case they decide to hear it."
The Louisiana Supreme Court, he said, can deny the appeal, grant it, issue a ruling or sit on it. The case, he said, has consequences for health care workers across the state, which may prompt the higher court to consider the case.
In a similar case in Lafayette, 15th Judicial District Courth Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett ruled Sept. 30 that it is premature for employees of Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette to seek an injunction to halt the hospital's mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy. Basically, Garrett told the employees to wait until the vaccine mandate is enforced before filing a lawsuit.
Faircloth, who also represents employees in the Our Lady of Lourdes case, said at the time of the ruling that he did not plan to appeal the decision.
In a third case out of Lafayette, a University of Louisiana at Lafayette nursing student set to begin clinicals at Ochsner Lafayette General will not be required to take the vaccine.
A state statute allows students to opt out of taking the COVID-19 vaccine for any reason as long as they put it in writing. Mia Bourg of Erath said leaders of the university's nursing program were telling students they had to comply with the hospital's vaccination policy or fail clinicals. Instead of going to court, Lafayette General revised its mandatory vaccine policy for students.