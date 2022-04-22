Vincent June had more than on-the-job training to deal with when he took over as chancellor at South Louisiana Community College on June 1, 2020. The two-year state school was also dealing with a pandemic.
“I didn’t see myself as the first chancellor being impacted by the pandemic,” he said of that interim role he took on after former chancellor Natalie Harder left for a position in South Carolina. “I had two learning curves — I had to manage during the pandemic while learning to be the chancellor.”
Fortunately for June and SLCC, the learning curve wasn’t too steep. June had served in college administrative roles of vice president or vice chancellor since 2003, mostly in student services roles that included housing and enrollment. He’d been dean of student services at Florida Gulf Coast University, vice president for student affairs and enrollment services at Florida A&M University, vice president for student affairs and enrollment services at Georgia Perimeter College before coming to SLCC.
What he learned through that long experience was the higher education administration roles required him to meet the internal tasks of his job position but also the external demand to interact with the community.
“The design of colleges didn’t always allow you to reach out," he said. "If you had the mindset that you only worked 8-5, no weekends, you’d miss out on reaching out.
“I started out at a four-year school managing residential life. I came up through the route that you were on call 24-7. That’s the mindset I have. Sometimes you work weekends.”
June is taking a new step in that long journey Wednesday, when he will be inaugurated as SLCC's chancellor. Serving in his first permanent role as chancellor, the pandemic and its demands have precluded an inauguration until now. He reflected on his long career and his role, how the demands of the job have changed and how he has kept up with change.
Despite his lengthy service in administration, he says it’s imperative for leaders to keep up, to be “students of the game” in higher education. That means keeping current with the literature of higher education leadership and attending conferences.
COVID, of course, provided him leadership challenges for which there was not much recent precedent. That meant collaborating from a distance with other higher education leaders and even oftentimes operating from a distance from his students when classes went to remote delivery. He said of COVID that he “didn’t see that coming,” but he adjusted.
“I think I did well. Am I where I want to be? Absolutely not,” he said, reflecting on two years at the helm.
Pressed to grade his own performance, June gave himself a B+.
“I’m still learning. I knew my weaknesses and worked with consultants,” he said. “I shifted my frame of thinking. You can’t give yourself an A when you work through gaps.”
Only recently, he said, he attended his first board of supervisors meeting in person. Many higher education leaders met each other for the first time after two years of knowing each other only through the images on computer screens. That first face-to-face meeting marked a chance for higher education leaders build relationships.
June said building relationships is critically important to community college success. He said he has focused on meeting others whenever possible in his leadership role, first as interim chancellor then, since Dec. 8, 2020, as permanent SLCC chancellor.
A lot has happened since he took over, including:
- SLCC approved a five-year plan last August with 140 stakeholders involved.
- The college “navigated COVID extremely well,” leveraged innovation in how coursework was delivered.
- Leadership positions were filled around the college in academics, STEM, student affairs, deanships and with new directors hired at the St. Martin and at Crowley campuses.
- June visited all nine campuses in eight parishes at least four times. Using a new external relations plan with VIP parish tours, June and his team connected with business and industry, Rotary clubs, chambers of commerce and hospitals to discuss SLCC's direction. The objective of the tour was to identify gaps in service. The common theme? Build more connection for rural communities to the college.
- SLCC released an annual report last year, a new way to connect with communities.
SLCC enrollment has declined during the pandemic — June said that trend is national — as nontraditional students shied away from taking hybrid or online course delivery. That must be addressed, he said, and it will be through more face-to-face courses, more training and outreach. Reaching people who thirst for better job training and opportunities is critical to community college success.
In fact, workforce training often requires hands-on participation, which SLCC offered in small doses – through smaller classes, with COVID-19 social distancing restrictions. With COVID tamped down, at least for now, he said, SLCC is rethinking how it is delivering all of its courses.
The college must remain flexible and able to pivot, depending on exigencies. But it must connect and stay connected to students and communities that need the college.
SLCC is developing new recruitment strategies and revamping legacy programs. It is meeting and partnering with employers such as Ochsner Lafayette General to pilot medical apprenticeships and expand health care training. It is working with the Louisiana Workforce Commission to identify other work force needs.
“That’s the beauty of having partnerships,” he said. “We know what type of programs they need.”
Acadiana businesses and industries need an influx of trained, capable employees and programs that suit real-time needs. Business is changing how it works, and workforce training must keep up.
SLCC will inaugurate June as SLCC’s sixth chancellor at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Cajundome Convention Center. The event will cap off a week of events that have included “coffees with the chancellor,” a luncheon, field day and more. The inauguration has been funded privately by LHC Group, the platinum sponsor, and others have contributed to Inauguration Week.
June said he wants the inauguration and related events to focus on building community relationships. Acadiana people who’ve labored for the past two years under COVID-19 restrictions are ready to celebrate, and June said he wants the event to provide a chance for Acadiana people to build relationships anew.
“We’re going to make this about the institution and the community it serves,” he said. “We’re going to allow folks to congregate and celebrate. The calendar and the activities will reflect that. Folks will get to know each other at this event.”