Friday was all about multi-tasking for James Beranek, co-owner of Just 4 Him Haircuts in Lafayette, Youngsville, Broussard and Carencro.
Like thousands of businesses across the state, Beranek reopened his barbershops Friday for the first time in two months.
Most businesses have been closed since March under an executive order by the governor to slow the spread of coronavirus and avoid overwhelming hospitals. Edwards lifted the order for most businesses effective Friday morning.
"I wanted to personally be here to help out," Beranek said Friday.
While four hair dressers wearing masks cut hair, Beranek pitched in answering calls, taking customers' names, directing them to outdoor seating, taking temperatures, sanitizing equipment and sweeping.
It was a busy morning with steady clients at all four locations, he said, praising customers for being polite and patient.
"We're doing the best we can," Beranek said. "We're blessed to be open."
Customer Buddy Webb of Lafayette had nothing but praise for the precautions Beranek too at his Lafayette shop.
They were taking the temperature of every customer, Webb said, because fever is one symptom of COVID-19. Customers waited outside in chairs positioned six feet apart or inside their cars and were called when it was their turn for a hair cut, he said.
Plastic curtains separated the work space of each stylist, Webb said, and they sanitized the area between uses.
"She sprayed antibacterial on the clippers and everything before she even touched my hair," he said. "They're really taking things seriously over there. You have to have a mask on or you don't get a hair cut."
Customers didn't seem to mind waiting outside for their turn. Webb said another customer said he'd been waiting two months for a hair cut. Sitting outside didn't bother him.
As for Webb, visiting the salon "is the biggest social event on my calendar so far in two months."
Andre Guidry of Andre G's Barbershop in Lafayette had brisk business Friday, too.
"One after another," he said in the afternoon.
Sanitizing his work space and equipment was slowing Guidry's work and taking a lot out of him. But's sanitation is necessary to keep people healthy, he said.
"I hope we don't have another resurrection" of the virus, Guidry added.