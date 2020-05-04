An estimated 59% of Acadiana residents with coronavirus have recovered and 65% of patients statewide recovered, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory said Monday.
Guillory and Gov. John Bel Edwards, during press conferences Monday, said the parish and state are making progress reducing the spread of COVID-19. Both also stressed the importance of social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands to prevent another wave of cases that could delay the easing of restrictions and re-opening of additional businesses.
"Overall, the numbers are encouraging," Edwards said.
Over the past three days, the number of deaths have been the lowest in months, he said, adding, "It's still a high number."
The state health department reported Monday 52 new deaths in Louisiana for a total of 1,991, and for the first time in two weeks, no new deaths were reported in the seven-parish Acadiana region.
Statewide, 20,316 people are presumed to have recovered from the virus, an increase of 3,013 over the past week. Edwards said about 9,300 people statewide have tested positive and have not recovered. In Lafayette Parish, there are about 200 active COVID-19 cases, Guillory said. That does not include people who have mild symptoms or no symptoms but are contagious and have not been tested.
"That's a lot of COVID-19," Edwards sadi.
One-quarter to one-half of people with COVID-19 are asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic, Guillory said, and don't know they're contagious.
Late last week, restaurants were allowed to offer outdoor dining and in the past two weeks in Lafayette Parish, more businesses opened with restrictions for social distancing and the number of people allowed inside at one time.
"In some cases," Guillory said, "we're not seeing the social distancing that's needed."
He urged business owners and all citizens to exercise caution, social distancing and wearing masks to prevent another surge of the virus.
"It’s incumbent upon all of us to do our part to slow the spread of this deadly disease," Jamie Angelle, chief communications officer for Lafayette Consolidated Government, said Monday. "If those numbers start trending in the other direction, we’ll go back to having to go through this again. And no one wants that."
Wearing masks in stores and public places is not mandatory, Angelle said, "but very highly encouraged."
Asked why Guillory doesn't require all citizens to wear masks in public, Angelle replied, "We have had to put the brakes on the rights of a lot of people since this started," telling people they can't go to work and limiting the number of tables in restaurants. "That is a pretty extreme measure as far as what peoples' right are and government's role in telling people what they can and can't do."
If the number of cases spreads and reaches emergency levels, he said mandatory mask-wearing may be considered.
"At this point, we are asking people to have common sense and wear the mask," Angelle said.
In the Acadiana region that includes Lafayette, Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes, 120 people have died from COVID-19, the health department reported. Eighty of the dead were white and 40 were black.
St. Landry Parish by far has seen the largest number of deaths from the virus in the region at 45. Of the 45, 37 or 82% were white, 8 or 18% were black. In the past week, 10 additional people died in St. Landry Parish, including 8 whites and 2 blacks.
Cases and deaths in the seven Region 4 Acadiana parishes as of Monday include:
Lafayette: 468 cases, up 2; 20 deaths, no change
Iberia: 270 cases, up 3; 23 deaths, no change
St. Martin: 244 cases, no change; 18 deaths, no change
St. Landry: 191 cases, up 5; 45 deaths, no change
Acadia: 134 cases, no change; 10 deaths, no change
Evangeline: 60 cases, up one; 1 death, no change
Vermilion: 38 cases, no change; 1 deaths, no change