The loan conditions offered under federal coronavirus stimulus package for small businesses “are exceptional,” a Picard Group told a group of Lafayette small business owners Friday.
Speaking during a webinar with local business owners and leaders, Hunter Hall and Emily Bacque with The Picard Group, a government affairs and lobbying firm, answered questions about the stimulus bill and how it can help local business owners affected by the novel coronavirus.
The $2.2 trillion aid package was approved by the House on Friday and signed into law by President Donald Trump. It includes $375 billion for small businesses.
Relief can come by way of the Paycheck Protection Program, which will allow the Small Business Administration to give loans of up to $10 million to businesses, nonprofit organizations, veterans organizations or tribal concerns with 500 employees or fewer.
The loans, Hall said, will be forgiven if used for payroll support, utilities, rent insurance premiums, mortgage premiums or other specified debts and if laid-off workers are hired back by June 30.
"The loan conditions that they are offering for the Paycheck Protection Program are exceptional," said Hall, deputy director of foreign affairs. "What makes this PPP so enticing is the forgivable loans portion. The amount of the loan eligible for forgiveness is proportional to the number of employees retained on payroll compared to the previous 12-month period ending on Feb. 15, 2020."
The program will waive fees for the borrower and the lender, will cap interest rates of 4%, include deferment of payments in case of money owed for 12 months and waive collateral and personal guarantee requirements during the coverage period of Feb. 15 to June 30.
"This relates very much to restaurants and other businesses affected by the shelter-at-home procedure," Hall said. "Obviously, a lot of business owners have had to let go of their employees to let them file for unemployment, but if those employees aren't brought back by June 30, then you won't be eligible for the forgiveness portion."
Bacque, director of federal affairs, said the three pieces of legislation that members of Congress passed in recent weeks means they can move from "triage mode" to recovery. However, she added that the agency is waiting on official documents and guidance from federal agencies before they can help local business groups.
"We are also expecting a phase four, five and six in the next six months,” she said. “But right now, the biggest concern is access to care, access to capital and making sure that once we can reopen the economy that businesses can go back as normal."
The package also includes a one-time payment of $1,200 per adult and $500 per child for every legal resident who paid taxes in 2019, an additional $600 a week for unemployment benefits for laid-off and furloughed workers for the next four months, $100 billion in aid to the health care industry and $500 billion for airlines and other large businesses.