There's an unusual outdoor party planned in Youngsville this week to cheer up residents who, if not for the coronavirus shutdown, might be spending time at the city's new beach volleyball courts.
Agave and Zeus will be giving away 1,000 meals on Tuesday to Youngsville residents via curb-side service. A disc jockey will play music and mascots of children's characters will keep people entertained while they wait for their meals.
"We're trying to do more than just only giving the food," Nidal Balbeisi, owner of Agave and Zeus, said in a video announcement. "It's also about getting people out of the depression mood of being at home all of the time."
Balbeisi is working with Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter and Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux to get the word out about the social-distancing-approved party.
Ritter posted the video announcement on his Facebook page Monday morning.
"It's a pleasure to work with Nidal," the mayor said. "And I'm happy to be here with him today as he makes an announcement to Youngsville about what he wants to do to give back to our community."
The free meal giveaway begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday at 2810 E. Milton Ave.
Youngsville police will help direct traffic during the event.
"This is going to be a good thing for the community," the police chief said. "This relieves all the cooks in the house from having to cook that night, and hopefully everybody enjoys a meal."
This isn't the first time Balbeisi has given away free meals during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He gave away chicken fajita meals two weeks ago to University of Louisiana at Lafayette students at Agave's downtown location.
"We feel right now it's our time to give back," Balbeisi said. "And this is a little of what we can do to give back to the Youngsville people."
Agave is known for its outdoor seating and live music as much as its Mexican food.
Balbeisi is hoping to bring some of that experience back to people during the quarantine.
"I love you, Youngsville," Balbeisi said. "I love Lafayette. I love Acadiana, in general. I hope this will be a great thing for all of us. I know it's been tough on a lot of people, but you know what? Together, we can make it better."