Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor speaks during a press conference to announce the first case of COVID-19 coronavirus in St. Landry Parish Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the St. Landry Parish Economic Development Building in Opelousas, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor has tested positive for coronavirus, KATC reports.  Alsandor said Wednesday his only symptoms were a light headache and a low-grade fever.

City Hall employees have been notified.

The Mayor is quarantining in his home until further notice.

City Hall is still opened to the public. Face masks are required to enter.

St. Landry Parish has been hard hit by coronavirus. As of Wednesday, the small, rural parish has had 2,034 positive cases and 70 deaths.

