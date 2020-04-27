Five new deaths from coronavirus were reported Monday in Acadiana, including the first death in Lafayette Parish in 10 days.
Statewide, 27 new deaths from COVID-19 were reported by the state health department Monday, hours before Gov. John Bel Edwards was set to announce procedures for reopening some businesses closed since mid-March to slow the spread of the virus. Since the first death was reported in Louisiana on March 14, 1,697 people have died from COVID-19.
Lafayette recorded its 18th death Monday, ending a nine-day streak without a single new death reported. No new cases were reported in Lafayette Parish, which held steady at 443.
Acadia Parish had two new deaths reported Monday, bringing it to nine. Iberia also had one new death, bringing its total to 17.
St. Landry Parish, which is a hot spot for COVID-19 and among the top 10 in the state for deaths, recorded one new death Monday for a total of 35 dead from the virus.
A breakdown by the health department shows nine of those who died since April 21 in St. Landry Parish were white and two were black. Overall, 29 of the deceased in St. Landry Parish were white and six were black. Dr. Tina Stefanski, with the Louisiana Department of Health in Acadiana's Region 4, said last week most of the deaths in St. Landry Parish were among nursing home residents. She would not release the name of the nursing home or homes.
Data released Monday show 541 nursing home residents in Louisiana have died of COVID-19 and another 44 residents of other adult residential facilities have died as a result of the virus. The Louisiana Department of Health is not releasing the names of the nursing homes or other facilities.
Coronavirus updated for seven Acadiana parishes in the state health department's Region 4:
Lafayette: 443 cases, no change; 18 deaths, up one
Iberia: 245 cases, up two; 17 deaths, up one
St. Martin: 223 cases, up two; 15 deaths, no change
St. Landry: 167 cases, up four; 35 deaths, up one
Acadia: 130 cases, no change; nine deaths, up two
Evangeline: 45 cases, no change; no cases
Vermilion: 35 cases, up one; one case, no change