The spread of the new coronavirus in Acadiana may be slowing, the latest data from the state health department suggests.
The number of coronavirus cases in a seven-parish region of Acadiana increased by 42 Tuesday, which is 22% lower than the number of new cases reported Monday, continuing a slowing trend that began over the weekend.
Lafayette Parish, which had been reporting more cases than other parishes in the region, added only 12 new cases between Monday and Tuesday, a 5% increase for the second consecutive day compared with double-digit percentage increases in weeks past. A week earlier on March 31, Lafayette Parish had 36 new cases of COVID-19, a 44% increase from the prior day.
The only new death attributed to COVID-19 Tuesday in Acadiana occurred in Lafayette Parish.
Gov. John Bel Edwards said Monday Louisiana could be flattening the curve thanks to a stay-at-home order he instituted two weeks ago.
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory, during a Tuesday afternoon press conference, said the rate of confirmed tests in the parish is about 4%, among the lowest in the state. That number, he said, is a little misleading because some tests performed in Lafayette for out-of-parish residents are counted with Lafayette Parish while the positive results are counted in the parish where they reside.
"Our relatively low rate of positive tests is a positive sign that our social distancing is having an impact," Guillory said. "We are still experiencing a substantial increase in confirmed cases, but if the data from the next few days continues the current trend, we may see the rate of increase starting to slow, suggesting the peak infection is near."
After seeing a jump Monday in coronavirus cases in some of the other parishes in the health department's Region 4, which includes Lafayette, Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes, those parishes on Tuesday had smaller percentage increases.
The total number of cases reported in Lafayette Parish Tuesday was 272, up by 12, with seven dead since the first death was reported in the parish March 27.
Acadia Parish has 82 cases, up three. Evangeline Parish had no new cases reported Tuesday, for a total of 23 cases and no deaths. Iberia Parish had six new cases, bringing it to 89, with five deaths.
St. Landry Parish was up by eight cases Tuesday for a total of 60 case and four deaths, while St. Martin Parish had the biggest increase, second to Lafayette Parish, with 11, bringing it to 101 cases and four deaths. Vermilion Parish reported two new cases bringing it to 19 with one death.
Cameron Parish had its first case reported Tuesday, leaving Tensas Parish as the only one of 64 parishes in Louisiana without a single COVID-19 case.
Statewide, coronavirus continues to spread with 1,417 new cases reported Tuesday, a 9.5% increase. More than half the 16,284 cases in the state have been in Orleans and Jefferson parishes.
Louisiana lost another 70 lives to COVID-19 between Monday and Tuesday's reporting by the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals. Thirty of the 582 Louisiana deaths were in Orleans and Jefferson parishes.
As of noon Tuesday, Region 4 reported 115 ventilators available and another 94 in use, 37 intensive care unit beds available and 131 in use and 826 regular hospital beds available with another 151 in use.