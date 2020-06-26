The Lafayette Police Department is closing its headquarters to the public for sanitation after an employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials say.
Sgt. Paul Mouton, a spokesman with the department, said an employee reported a positive test result overnight and staff opted to close the office to the public as a precaution. The lobby area was being sanitized to “ensure public safety” as well as other areas of the headquarters the employee may have frequented.
Staff members remaining in the building have been provided masks and cleaning supplies to sanitize their work areas, he said. Mouton could not say what division the employee worked in.
Barricades and orange safety cones blocked the headquarters’ lobby entrance Friday morning and a sign encouraged residents requiring assistance to either call 911 for an emergency or 337-291-8600 for other needs.
Sgt. Wayne Griffin, also a department spokesman, said LPD intends to reopen the lobby on Monday.