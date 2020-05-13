Seven parishes in Acadiana that comprise the Louisiana Department of Health's Region 4 saw a big uptick in new confirmed coronavirus cases -- 135 -- reported Wednesday.
The jump, the largest for Acadiana since reporting began in March, is probably due to increased testing for COVID-19. Additional tests have become available from the federal government to help states reach a goal of 200,000 tests per month and people who don't have symptoms are being tested to see if they carry the virus and may be capable of unknowingly spreading it.
The state enters phase 1 of a reopening process Friday, with many businesses reopening after having been closed since mid-March to slow the spread of the virus. The governor's stay-at-home order also is being lifted.
Statewide, 612 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday by state health officials, bringing the total to 32,662 with 22,608 presumed recovered, leaving 10,054 known COVID-19 carriers in the state. More than 25,000 tests for the virus have been completed statewide since Sunday.
The death toll in Louisiana rose by 34 Wednesday, for a total 2,315 dead since the first death from COVID-19 was reported in the state March 14.
In Acadiana, St. Martin Parish was the only one of seven in Region 4 to have an additional death reported Wednesday, bringing its total to 22. In the seven parishes in Region 4, 135 people have died from the virus.
As for new cases, the 135 reported Wednesday in Region 4 bring the total to 1,673. Each of the seven parishes had at least one new case except Acadia.
Iberia Parish reported the biggest increase of 65 with 369 new tests conducted. It is followed by St. Landry Parish with 26 new cases and 353 new tests conducted, then Lafayette Parish with 25 new cases and 540 new tests conducted.
Parish cases and deaths based on data released Wednesday:
Lafayette: 537 cases, up 25; 22 deaths, no change
Iberia: 352 cases, up 65; 26 deaths, no change
St. Martin: 276 cases, up 12; 22 deaths, up one
St. Landry: 241 cases, up 26; 51 deaths, no change
Acadia: 151 cases, down one (reporting error); 11 deaths, no change
Evangeline: 74 cases, up 6; one death, no change
Vermilion: 42 cases, up one; 2 deaths, no change