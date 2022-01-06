Responding to the rapid spread of COVID-19 locally and beyond Acadiana, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette issued new, tougher measures Thursday to protect students, faculty members and staff during the spring semester.

“We see what is going on in the community and in numbers from the health department,” UL Lafayette spokesman Eric Maron said. UL works with the state Department of Health to plan forward steps for combating the coronavirus.

At South Louisiana Community College, which opens Monday, most classes will be offered remotely only this month.

State officials reported Monday that Louisiana had suffered the largest multiday increase in coronavirus since the pandemic’s start, an average of 6,108 cases per day for four days starting Dec. 30. The highly infectious omicron variant and holiday gatherings where large groups gathered were believed to be the reasons.

At UL, 44 faculty members and three students were reported as testing positive since classes let out in December — 23 faculty cases were recorded this week, according to the campus COVID-19 dashboard. Maron said the campus testing site was closed over Christmas break but faculty members likely were tested privately over the break.

In a prepared message to students, faculty and staff, UL said some courses scheduled as in-person may be delivered remotely only from Jan. 12, the first day of classes, until Jan. 28. Students will learn which classes are converting to remote delivery through Moodle if there are changes in how classes will be delivered. How many courses will convert had not been determined Thursday.

Students and employees are all required to mask on campus in all indoor spaces unless in private offices or workspaces. That’s an ongoing requirement. COVID-19 testing for students will continue, and unvaccinated students and those living in congregate housing may be selected for testing. All unvaccinated employees must get tested weekly, the news release said.

Testing began Thursday at the former University Bookstore on St. Mary. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays. Parking for the testing site is the Earl K. Long parking lot at the intersection of St. Mary and Girard Park Circle.

Maron said there are no plans to operate a center to administer COVID-19 vaccinations. The Louisiana National Guard administered shots in the fall semester from August through Dec. 13. However, students can schedule vaccinations and booster shots through Student Health Services starting Monday. The Moderna shot is being offered. Call 337-482-1293 to schedule your shot.

The university confirmed last month that 96% of faculty members and more than 90% of staff had met the vaccination requirements. More than 70 percent of students were fully vaccinated, while 2,330 students had met the vaccination mandate by simply giving notification that they were opting out of the test, which was permitted by legislative action.

Students were told in the fall semester that they had to provide proof of vaccination or had to fill out the opt-out paperwork in order to register for classes this spring.

At South Louisiana Community College, Chancellor Vincent June said classes would go to mostly remote learning when school opens Monday and continue on remote through Jan. 28.

He said it was a similar routine to how SLCC offered its courses in the fall semester.

June said many of the career and technical programs require hands-on learning, and would be handled in person with additional safety measures like masking and social distancing to protect students.

"The safety of our students and employees is priority one," SLCC said in an issued statement. "Based on our continued review of the Omicron variant, SLCC anticipates a continued rise in COVID-19 cases from the holidays.

"Out of caution for this anticipated rise, SLCC has adjusted classes during the Spring 2022 semester. ... Instructors will post announcements in Canvas and email students about course adjustments with specific details.

"Students are encouraged to monitor their college email and the website for important updates from the college and from instructors. Students can also follow the college on Facebook and Twitter."