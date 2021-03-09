The Lafayette Science Museum will reopen on weekends starting April 10, the first time since last summer that the downtown institution, at 433 Jefferson St., will greet visitors.
Kevin B. Krantz, administrator, said in a social media post Tuesday morning that the museum would open its doors from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday. News of the reopening spread quickly on Facebook, with more than 300 shares by early in the day.
The facility’s closure was announced last May by Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory, who cited local government budget shortfalls caused by pandemic-related business closings.
The announcement of the reopening came from the museum but not from City Hall, where government spokesman Jamie Angelle said local leadership was “thrilled” at the news. The museum operates under the umbrella of the Community Development department.
“Folks have missed it,” Angelle said, adding that his phone was "blowing up" Tuesday morning at the announcement.
Angelle said closings of the museum and other community development offerings last year followed plunging tax receipts tied to COVID-19. He said the city faced a deficit of $18 million and an additional expected shortfall of $10 million, necessitating closings and layoffs.
A second blow to city coffers came with the downturn in the oil and gas industry in Acadiana, following the start of the pandemic. Much of the local economy is based on a flourishing energy industry.
The mayor-president suggested last May that the museum would have to take steps in the future to become more self-sustaining. Krantz said Tuesday that the museum has some plans “in the works” to accomplish that.
This year’s budget, passed last fall, included some money for limited operations of the museum, although the money was not promised to be reoccurring, Angelle said.
Krantz said the decision to reopen the museum, at least on weekends, was based on improving numbers for dealing with COVID-19 locally. He said much of the museum involves tactile exhibits and the museum remained closed most recently out of caution for community health.
“We have crossed a threshold on COVID where we are being allowed to open up,” he said. “We didn’t want to take chances, being very careful about when we open.”
He said those who visit — admission costs $5 for adults, $2 for children — will see some new exhibits that were due to open just before the museum’s closure in 2020.
He said the museum will “start small” and weigh community demand for more open days. He said at least some of the museum’s schedule will depend upon local schools’ decisions on if and when to take field trips.
He said museum staff will also considering opening more days during the summer, if the community seems eager to visit.