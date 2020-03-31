The latest confirmed coronavirus cases in Lafayette Parish show a 44% increase overnight. Across Acadiana, cases jumped by 80% and in Louisiana the increase is 30%.
As of noon Tuesday, an additional 54 people in Louisiana died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 239, with 101 of the deaths occurring in Orleans Parish.
No new deaths were reported in Acadiana overnight.
Lafayette Parish saw an increase of 36 cases, bringing its total to 118 and one death since the first case was reported in the parish March 18.
Acadia Parish, which had only 11 confirmed cases and one death Monday, reported an additional 28 confirmed cases Tuesday.
Across Acadiana, cases increased by 131 overnight.
Statewide, an additional 1,202 confirmed cases were reported Tuesday for a total of 5,237.
The Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals as of Monday evening began reporting by parish the number of tests conducted by the state lab and by commercial labs.
The first numbers reported show 72 state lab tests in Lafayette Parish and 3,302 commercial tests. In St. Martin Parish, where three people have died as a result of COVID-19, no tests have been processed by the state lab and only 56 by commercial labs.
By Tuesday at noon, 73 tests had been processed at the state lab for Lafayette Parish and 3,642 by commercial labs. In St. Martin Parish, the state lab still had not processed any tests, while commercial labs processed 69.
Statewide, the state lab processed 3,469 tests while commercial labs processed 35,498 tests.
Dr. Tina Stefanski, public health director for Region 4 with the Louisiana Department of Health, said Monday more than 100 people in Acadiana are hospitalized either as confirmed coronavirus patients or suspected of having the virus and awaiting test results.
Statewide, as of noon Tuesday, 1,355 people were hospitalized as a result of the coronavirus, the DHH reported, with 438 on ventilators. That's an additional 197 hospitalized overnight and an additional 53 on ventilators. The state has not released that data by parish.