The state health department reported 121 additional deaths Wednesday attributed to coronavirus, including six in Acadiana.
Four of the six deaths occurred in Acadia Parish, which saw a nearly 150% spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks.
With the noon report Wednesday, Acadia Parish has 397 confirmed cases. On May 1, the cases count in Acadia Parish was 133. That's a jump of 264 so far this month. State health officials attributed much of that increase to migrant crawfish farm workers living in close quarters.
The state health department's report Monday on nursing home cases and deaths also showed a spike in Acadia Parish. Cases among nursing home residents were up by 12 over the previous Monday report for Acadia Parish, with two additional nursing home workers also testing positive for COVID-19. Four additional nursing home deaths in Acadia Parish also were attributed to the virus.
Lafayette Parish recorded an additional death Wednesday, bringing its total to 24 dead since the first case was reported in the parish March 18.
St. Landry Parish also had another death attributed to COVID-19, bringing it to 53.
The seven parishes in what the Louisiana Department of Health identifies as Region 4/Acadiana -- Lafayette, Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes -- have lost 162 residents to the virus.
Wednesday's report showed the region added 29 cases, bringing it to 2,161. Statewide, 443 new cases were reported, bringing the cumulative totalto 38,497.
Cases and deaths in Acadiana based on Wednesday's report include:
Lafayette Parish: 689 cases, up 11; 24 deaths, up 1
Iberia Parish: 403 cases, up 10; 37 deaths, no change
St. Martin Parish: 292 cases up 1; 22 deaths, no change
Acadia Parish: 397 cases, up 2; 22 deaths, up 4
St. Landry Parish: 252 cases, up 3; 53 deaths, up 1
Evangeline Parish: 75 cases, no change; 1 death no change
Vermilion Parish: 53 cases, no change; 3 deaths, no change