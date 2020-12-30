Carencro Mayor Glenn Brasseaux is back home after spending 26 days in the hospital for COVID-19 treatment.
Brasseaux, 71, was discharged Tuesday afternoon from Opelousas General to continue recovering from the novel coronavirus at home. He spent about two weeks in the hospital's intensive care unit before being moved to a regular room in the COVID-19 wing.
"It feels great to be home but I'm exhausted," Brasseaux said in a text message to The Acadiana Advocate.
The mayor still struggles with speaking because of respiratory complications of the virus. He also struggles to put into words how it feels to be back home with his wife, Nannette, after almost a month away.
"When I left the hospital, I had so many feelings. It's hard to describe," Brasseaux wrote. "It was hard to believe that I was really leaving to go home. I lost it when I saw Nannette. Just can't describe my feelings because so many things are going through your mind at one time. My ride home made me appreciate the more simple things in life."
He and his wife first experienced symptoms of the virus on Nov. 27, the day after Thanksgiving. They both tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 2. They went to Opelousas General on Dec. 4 for medical treatment of their worsening symptoms.
He was admitted to the hospital, and she was sent home to recover there.
The mayor would spend about two weeks in the ICU before being moved on Dec. 20 to a regular COVID-19 room.
He would spend Christmas alone in the hospital, marking the first time in more than 70 years he wasn't home for the holiday. It would also be the longest time in more than 50 years of marriage that he was apart from his wife.
Although a nurse initially told Brasseaux he would be discharged from the hospital Monday, he later learned from his medical team that he would remain hospitalized at least one night more.
Brasseaux said he has been briefed daily on what is happening within the city of Carencro and has been able to stream council meetings remotely during his illness.
He's also aware of last week's confrontation between a council member and the city manager over face masks. The Dec. 21 council meeting gained widespread attention on social media after City Manager Don Chauvin is seen in video footage demanding that Council Member Kim Guidry wear a face mask.
During the meeting, Chauvin said Guidry may have exposed the mayor to the virus. Brasseaux said he was "disappointed" by what unfolded during the meeting, noting that he is unsure how he and his wife became sick with the virus.
"I think that it’s disrespectful and a little dangerous that you don’t feel the need to wear a mask," Chauvin told Guidry during the meeting. "Ten days after the last time, when you sat there, you coughed repeatedly, and nine to 10 days later, the mayor had COVID.”
"Are you accusing me of having COVID, and that I transferred it to Glenn?" Guidry asked.
"What I’m saying is, there is a policy in City Hall," Chauvin said. "There are big signs out front. All of the attendees here are wearing a mask. The public on a daily basis wears a mask to come in here, and we’ll have them forcibly removed if we have to so that they don’t endanger the staff. I’m asking that you wear a mask."
After the meeting, the two can be seen shouting at each other.
"Donnie, let me tell you this," Guidry said. "I did not give anything to Glenn Brasseaux."
Guidry did not return a message for this article. Chauvin said the conversation ended that night and he has nothing to add.