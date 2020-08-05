Wednesday brought mixed news for the Acadiana region’s progress in stemming its summer coronavirus outbreak, one of the worst in the state. Trendlines in cases, hospitalizations and deaths across the region all had noticeable variations from recent patterns, but single-day variations are not enough evidence to conclude consistent shifts.
The daily case totals in the seven parishes comprising Region 4 continued to depress the rolling seven-day total, but the week-over-week decline was less pronounced than in recent days. With Wednesday’s case counts, there had been 1,753 new cases reported in Region 4 over the last week, a 16% decrease from the rolling weekly tally on July 29. That is exactly half the average decrease in the rolling seven-day total recorded over the previous four days.
Similarly, although there were fewer COVID-19 inpatients in Region 4 on Wednesday than on July 29, the decrease was less than what it was in the previous seven-day period. With 245 inpatients Wednesday, hospitalizations decreased by 23 since July 29. The hospitalization decrease in the previous seven-day period was 36.
The newly reported tests on Wednesday was the lowest daily volume in more than six weeks, resulting in very high case-to-test proportions for the day. That ratio is one way to gauge if case decreases reflect reduced testing or a declining infection rate, but comparisons of rolling weekly totals – as opposed to single-day totals – are more revealing, since they smooth out quirks in the state’s daily data dumps.
A rolling weekly comparison of test volumes, along with case-to-test proportions, is not possible until Aug. 12 because the Region 4 tallies on Tuesday were significantly inflated by old test results. The health department separated new cases from the backlog, but not new tests, allowing for continued comparisons of the raw case counts.
Case counts had been declining faster than test volumes in recent days.
The rolling 14-day death toll, meanwhile, slowed its rapid ascent. Though the number of deaths in the last two weeks as of Wednesday still exceeds the previous two weeks, the gap is not nearly as large as it has been.
On Tuesday, for example, there had been 97 deaths in 14 days. That number had been increasing nearly every day for three weeks, setting new highs each time, and it was 98% greater on Tuesday than it was on July 21 – a typical margin of increase in recent days.
But on Wednesday the 14-day death count dipped to 89, which was a 48% increase over July 22.
|Parish
|7-day cases (change from 7/29)
|14-day deaths (7/22)
|Acadia
|182 (-29%)
|20 (15)
|Evangeline
|103 (-2%)
|0 (0)
|Iberia
|227 (-24%)
|14 (8)
|Lafayette
|589 (-14%)
|22 (17)
|St. Landry
|283 (-25%)
|14 (8)
|St. Martin
|105 (-13%)
|11 (5)
|Vermilion
|264 (+11%)
|8 (6)
|All
|1,753 (-16%)
|89 (60)