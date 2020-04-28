Masks will be distributed to residents of St. Martin Parish beginning Wednesday at a number of locations in the parish.
The parish's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness recently received a donation of cotton masks from the Hanes Corporation, according to a statement from the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office.
The distribution sites, which will open at 10 a.m. Wednesday, will be drive-thru and each vehicle will be given a package containing five masks.
Distribution site include:
- Unincorporated areas of St. Martin Parish: St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Complex, 4870 Main Hwy, Parks.
- Breaux Bridge: Parc Hardy Pavilion, 755 Doucet Drive, Breaux Bridge.
- St. Martinville: St. Martinville City Hall, 120 S. New Market Street, St. Martinville.
- Henderson: Henry Guidry Park Pavilion (behind City Hall), 1007 Amy St., Henderson.
- Parks: Parks City Hall, 1019 Periou St., Parks.
- Stephensville and Belle River: Stephensville Elementary, 3243 Highway 70