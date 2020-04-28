BR.supplies.adv TS 30.jpg
Spc. Corey Baragona of the 139th Regional Supply Group of the Louisiana National Guard adds face masks to a pallet of personal protective equipment (PPE) for trucking to a nursing home, Monday, April 13, 2020 at the Dept. of Public Safety Warehouse in Baton Rouge, during response to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

Masks will be distributed to residents of St. Martin Parish beginning Wednesday at a number of locations in the parish.

The parish's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness recently received a donation of cotton masks from the Hanes Corporation, according to a statement from the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office.

The distribution sites, which will open at 10 a.m. Wednesday, will be drive-thru and each vehicle will be given a package containing five masks.

Distribution site include:

  • Unincorporated areas of St. Martin Parish: St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Complex, 4870 Main Hwy, Parks.
  • Breaux Bridge: Parc Hardy Pavilion, 755 Doucet Drive, Breaux Bridge.
  • St. Martinville: St. Martinville City Hall, 120 S. New Market Street, St. Martinville.
  • Henderson: Henry Guidry Park Pavilion (behind City Hall), 1007 Amy St., Henderson.
  • Parks: Parks City Hall, 1019 Periou St., Parks.
  • Stephensville and Belle River: Stephensville Elementary, 3243 Highway 70
