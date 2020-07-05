A second Catholic priest in the Diocese of Lafayette has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokeswoman for the diocese said Sunday.
The Rev. Andrew Killeen, newly appointed associate pastor at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Ville Platte, tested positive after experiencing symptoms earlier this week.
In an issued statement, the diocese said, "At the onset of symptoms, Father Killeen began self-quarantining and will remain in quarantine until he receives medical clearance."
Killeen formerly assisted at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Lafayette. He arrived in Ville Platte for duties there just a few days ago.
"Sacred Heart pastor Rev. Tom Voorhies is also self-quarantining out of an abundance of caution until he is able to receive a negative test result," the diocese said. "Sacred Heart parishioners are being notified, in keeping with the guidelines presented by the CDC for community exposure. As always, anyone exhibiting symptoms consistent with COVID-19 is urged to seek medical attention."
On Friday, the diocese confirmed that the Rev. Kyle White, associate pastor at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Broussard, had tested positive for COVID-19. He was the first diocesan priest to be confirmed as sick from the novel coronavirus.
The diocese said White was self-quarantining and may return to his duties in some 10 days.
The Diocese of Lafayette, comprising eight civil parishes, includes about 120 churches.