There were 38 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Acadiana Saturday, while statewide the Louisiana Department of Health reported 562 new confirmed cases.
There were two new confirmed COVID-19 related deaths reported in LDH’s seven-parish Region 4 Saturday. There have now been 132 novel coronavirus related deaths in the region, which includes Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes.
The two deaths were in Lafayette and St. Martin parishes.
Statewide, there were 40 new reported deaths Saturday, bringing the state total to 2,194 people who have perished from the virus or virus related complications.
LDH reported an additional 38 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Region 4 Saturday. Statewide, the health department reported 562 new confirmed cases.
COVID-19 cases and deaths in the Region 4 parishes include:
- Lafayette: 498 cases, up 17; 22 deaths, up one
- Iberia: 285 cases, up two; 26 deaths, no change
- St. Martin: 257 cases, up two; 21 deaths, up one
- St. Landry: 211 cases, up seven; 49 deaths, no change
- Acadia: 151 cases, up nine; 11 deaths, no change
- Evangeline: 67 cases, no change; one death, no change
- Vermilion: 41 cases, up one; two deaths, no change