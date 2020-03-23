All Lafayette Public Library locations will discontinue drive-thru pickup and return services as of 5 p.m. today because of the statewide stay-at-home order issued by the governor.
Requested holds for library materials will not be available after March 23 until further notice. Patrons are being asked to keep their items until the library system reopens. No fines will be charged for past due materials and most items will automatically renew to give a new due date.
The Library's digital resources are still available at http://lafayettepubliclibrary.org/freestuff. You can download eBooks and audiobooks for free. You will need your library card number and PIN to access most of these services.
If you need a library card, go to lafayettepubliclibrary.org/getacard<http://lafayettepubliclibrary.org/getacard>.
You can also get assistance by emailing reference@lafayettepubliclibrary.org<mailto:reference@lafayettepubliclibrary.org>.
You can also download the LPL Mobile app on your mobile device by searching "Lafayette Public Library" in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Once you've downloaded the app, simply log in using your library card number and PIN, and all your information will be available.