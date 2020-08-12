Recent coronavirus data glitches make it difficult to tell if the Acadiana region is continuing its high case plateau or is back to a steady decline. What is encouraging, however, is that cases have clearly declined in August while testing volumes seem to be increasing.
Typically, the Acadiana Advocate tracks rolling weekly case and test totals in Region 4 and compares those totals to the same day on the previous week. The number of new cases per test, reported as a percentage, is a key metric in tracking the level of spread (although it is different than the “positivity rate” that state epidemiologists track).
Two recent glitches make the newspaper’s usual method trickier.
First, the state reported an extremely high number of backlogged test results on Aug. 4, making it impossible to report seven-day accumulations for the next week. While those accumulations are again available, they cannot be compared to the same day on the previous week.
As an alternative, however, the rolling weekly test volumes could be compared to two weeks prior. For example, there were 19,312 coronavirus tests reported in the seven-parish region from Aug. 6 to Aug. 12. While it is unknown how many new tests were reported from July 30 to Aug. 5, it is known that there were 18,437 tests reported from July 23 to July 29.
That is a 5% increase in test results. The number of cases reported over the last seven days, meanwhile, is 18% less than those reported from July 23 to 29. Accordingly, cases as a percentage of tests decreased from 11.3% to 7.5% — a significant and welcome decline.
Week-over-week comparisons are preferable, and it is easier to do this with raw case counts, since the state’s Aug. 4 report separated new cases from old ones. The seven-day case total on Wednesday represented an 18% decline from Aug. 5.
That is great news at first glance, since week-over-week declines the previous week dwindled from significant to almost nothing.
But here is where the second recent data glitch comes into play: On Aug. 10, the state reported unusually low numbers of cases and tests. That was because only a fraction of the labs that normally report results were included in the results that day.
State officials indicated the missing results may have been counted the previous day — which already carried the load of an additional day, since it was a Sunday and the state does not report coronavirus data on Saturdays. The Sunday and Monday case totals averaged for three days is 195, compared with an August daily average of 248 when those three days are not included.
The three-day average case count from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10 is on the low end since Aug. 1, which is around when Region 4 cases started noticeably declining, but it is not out of reach. August daily case counts were less than 195 on two other occasions.
The subsequent two days, meanwhile, were nearly identical and much closer to the average: There were 238 cases reported on Tuesday; 241 on Wednesday.
If similar counts continue for several days with comparable test volumes, it will suggest that Region 4 is continuing a plateau of high case counts. If week-over-week declines resume, there is still a long way to go to rid the region of the virus. The current seven-day case count is still about five times what it was on June 12, even with the low count on Monday.
The bottom line is that Acadiana is in better shape in August than it was in July, but it will take at least another week to know by how much — or if that progress appears set to continue.