Free coronavirus tests for anyone who wants one will be available in the Acadiana region for the next couple weeks, likely wrapping up in early August.
The times and locations are being announced on a rolling basis, with the following sites set up for the weekend:
Saturday, July 18
Crowley: Love of Christ Baptist Church, 1120 W. Hutchinson Ave, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Lafayette: Cajun Field, 2351 W. Congress St., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, July 19
Church Point: Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church, 639 N. Main St., 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Lafayette: Cajun Field, 2351 W. Congress St., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Online pre-registration is encouraged at www.doineedacovid19test.com. Turnaround time for results is typically 3 to 5 days.
The testing is part of a federal initiative to identify hotspots. Baton Rouge was initially identified as one of three areas in the country — along with McAllen, Tex. and Jacksonville, Fla. — for the “surge testing,” but state officials extended it to the Acadiana and Lake Charles regions, as well.
The state was provided with 60,000 self-administered nasal swab tests as part of the initiative, and about one third of those have been used, according to Kim Hood, the state testing coordinator. Hood said supplies are expected to run out between Aug. 2 and Aug. 5.
In addition to those experiencing symptoms or those with high risk exposure, free community tests are specifically intended to catch asymptomatic people who are not advised to seek testing in a medical setting. That helps state epidemiologists track where the spread is occurring most intensely.
"They may be wearing a mask, they may be practicing good social distancing, but if they are spreading the virus they need to be home, quarantining and isolating," Hood said.
The seven Acadiana parishes comprising Region 4, along with the neighboring region around Lake Charles, have seen the most dramatic recent case spikes. In Acadiana, home to a little more than 605,000 people, the total case count has doubled in less than two weeks — from 6,859 on July 5 to 13,932 on Friday.
Region 4 hospitalizations for COVID-19 also doubled in two weeks, with 269 inpatients as of Friday. Deaths from COVID-19 also were on the rise, with 40 over the past 14 days. There had been 27 in the two-week period ending July 3.
“With this virus it is a predictable pattern. You see an increase in cases, followed by an increase in hospitalizations — that’s where we are — and then an increase in deaths," the Region 4 health director, Tina Stefanski, said on Thursday.