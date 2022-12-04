Catholic Charities of Acadiana raised some $300,000 through Giving Tuesday efforts that concluded last week, the organization’s spokesperson said Wednesday.
That included a $100,000 matched gift from donors who challenged the community to help raise funds to feed the hungry and house the homeless through Catholic Charities.
Money from the one-day collection effort will help pay for Catholic Charities operations at St. Joseph Diner and FoodNet Food Bank, which address the needs of the hungry; and St. Joseph Shelter, Emily House and St. Michael Center for Veterans, which tend to the needs of the homeless.
“We can’t shut down,” said Ben Broussard, chief of external affairs for Catholic Charities. “We are called as an organization to say yes."
He said donors surprise Catholic Charities with their generosity every year, making them “so excited about our community.”
He said Catholic Charities has never had a donation match of $100,000.
“It’s not every day you can take your money and double it,” he said.
Giving Tuesday, which originated in New York in 2012, has been styled as a “global generosity movement.” It falls annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, and follows Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday. Because Thanksgiving is a moveable holiday, the date can range from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3.
In recent years, Giving Tuesday has received support from a range of foundations and philanthropic organizations. It also includes myriad solicitation efforts by church, charitable and civic organizations.
The Catholic Diocese of Lafayette this year sought support for schools, service centers and specific ministries through #iGiveCatholic 2022, which had generated more than $784,063 in donations through Tuesday. That included gifts from 1,800 donors and some advance donations.
Of that total, Catholic Charities with $309,532.70 in donations collected the most support.
Broussard said Tuesday’s donations will offset some — but not all — of the costs Catholic Charities has incurred in recent years. He said Catholic Charities was about $500,000 down to its budget this year because of enormous individual and family needs because of the pandemic and devastating hurricanes in Acadiana since 2020.
He said that over the last two years, Acadiana people have seen the suffering, including the visual presence of homelessness, tied to the pandemic and the storms.
“They are seeing people asking for money or food on street corners,” he said.
Catholic Charities receives about 425 requests for help every day.