Lafayette Parish Councilman Josh Carlson has dropped a move to appoint or serve as a member of the public library board.
Carlson previously was advised by legal staff that when the city-parish council split in 2019, the parish council chairman should have been allotted a seat on or the ability to appoint someone to the Lafayette Parish Public Library board of control instead of the mayor-president.
The council staff had discovered the discrepancy and legal staff interpreted a state statute to give the parish council chairman the appointing authority instead of the mayor-president.
Carlson said he since asked Assistant City-Parish Attorney Paul Escott if he was certain of the new interpretation because it made it appear Carlson was making a power grab.
If the post-2019 decision granting the mayor-president the authority to appoint a library board member were accurate, Carlson asked whether all close decisions of the library board dating back to the time the mayor-president made his appointment would have to be voted on again.
Escott, he said, advised that since Lafayette Parish is governed by a Home Rule Charter it does not have to abide by the state statute's rules for appointing board and commission members. Therefore, the mayor-president can continue to appoint a library board member unless the council decides otherwise.
The Parish Council in March introduced an ordinance to give the parish council chairman appointing authority, but Carlson indefinitely deferred final adoption last week.
"With all the questions and all the noise surrounding the library board," Carlson said, "I’m not moving forward with this if I don’t have to."
That doesn't mean the appointment issue is settled, though.
The mayor-president's appointment makes the library board an 8-person board. Even-numbered boards usually are avoided because of the potential for a tied vote.
Also, Carlson said, some on the council aren't comfortable with one person having sole authority to appoint a board member, so the council may soon consider reducing the size of the library board to seven "like it should have been in the beginning."
Mayor-President Josh Guillory's most recent appointment, Marquise Watson, was advised she was no longer a library board member when it appeared the appointment should have been made by Carlson. At the only meeting she was able to attend before being removed, Watson, a Black woman, opposed efforts by controversial library board President Robert Judge to restrict access by teens and children to books some believe are unsuitable. That stand by Watson did not sit well with some who favor restrictions on books available to those under 18.
It's unclear if Watson will be re-appointed by Guillory or if he will make another appointment.