An Abbeville man was convicted on murder and attempted murder charges Thursday in the 2017 shooting death of a 14-year-old boy in Abbeville.
Jalen Juwan Levine, 31, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 14-year-old Dylan Plowden and attempted first-degree murder of another teen by a unanimous Vermilion Parish jury on Thursday, the 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.
Levin will be sentenced by 15th Judicial District Court Judge Thomas Frederick in November after a pre-sentence investigation. Levin faces mandatory life imprisonment without parole for the first-degree murder charge and up to 50 years on the attempted first-degree murder charge, the district attorney’s office said.
Abbeville police officers responded to reports of a shooting around 8 p.m. on Dec. 19, 2017 after a resident reported multiple gunshots around Vernon and Schlessinger streets in Abbeville. Plowden died from multiple gunshot wounds less than two hours later after being transported to Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette.
Levine was stopped by Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies around midnight on Dec. 20 and arrested in the shooting, the district attorney’s office said.
Assistant district attorney Celeste White prosecuted the case.