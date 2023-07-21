Physical evidence such as medical records and cellphone data gathered by investigators armed with warrants may be used in the first-degree murder trial of a Lafayette man accused in the 2017 shooting death of Lafayette Police Cpl. Michael Middlebrook, a judge ruled this week.
Meanwhile, the District Attorney's Office is asking an appeals court to overturn the judge's ruling that defense motions to suppress the accused man's statements and to allow his mental illness to delay a suppression hearing are not moot.
Fifteenth Judicial District Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett ruled July 18 that evidence gathered in the Lafayette Police Department's case against Ian Howard after search warrants were authorized is admissible.
Howard, 33, pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in the death of Middlebrook, who was shot and killed at a Moss Street convenience store after he responded to a complaint. Howard could face the death penalty if convicted.
He also is accused of the attempted first-degree murder of another police officer and two others shot at the store on Oct. 1, 2017.
Two forensic mental health experts testified for the defense in 2021 that Howard was in a psychotic state on the night of the shooting. Also in 2021, Sarah Deland, a Tulane University psychiatry professor diagnosed Howard with schizoaffective disorder after interviewing him 13 times and reviewing his social and medical histories.
Garrett ruled in February 2022 that Howard wasn't able to assist with his defense. In March, she ruled that Howard was competent to assist with his defense after he underwent treatment and was put on medication.
Howard's attorneys had sought to suppress the physical evidence obtained by investigators during a search of the accused man's apartment, which led police to seize his computer hard drive. Fifteenth Judicial District Judge Marilyn Castle signed the warrant Oct. 6, 2017.
Commissioner Thomas Frederick, now a judge, authorized a search warrant Oct. 7, 2017, allowing police to seize Howard's cellphone.
Castle approved three additional warrants: One on Oct. 9, 2017, authorizing a search of Howard's Facebook account; another on Oct. 16, 2017, for Howard's medical records from Acadian Ambulance for treatment Oct. 1-2, 2017; and another on Oct. 16, 2017, allowing police to search Howard's medical records at University Medical Center for his treatment Oct. 1-2, 2017.
Defense attorneys had argued, Garrett wrote, that the warrants weren't issued by a "neutral and detached magistrate" as required. Garrett, in rejecting the argument, said both Castle and Frederick were chosen randomly because they were available and there is no evidence that either was involved in the police investigation or were unable to determine probable cause.
Assistant District Attorney Alan Haney on July 12 issued an Intent to File a Writ with the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal, writing that the state is aggrieved by a June 23 Garrett ruling.
Garrett ruled that Howard's motion to suppress statements he made has not been rendered moot. She could still rule that the statements Howard made in the presence of police and others on the night of Oct. 1, 2017, may not be used in the trial.
Haney also is asking the appeals court to overturn Garrett's decision that Howard's mental illness may be considered in continuation of a suppression hearing.
The motion to suppress was suspended May 6. The appeals court's decision on Haney's writ could determine which witnesses may be called to testify when the motion to suppress hearing is resumed.
Haney and Howard's attorney asked that the motion to suppress hearing be resumed in November.