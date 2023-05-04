The St. Thomas More Catholic High School teacher who was fired after a video surfaced of him allegedly requesting a minor send him a sexual video will be held in federal custody until his case is presented to a grand jury.
U.S. Magistrate Judge David Ayo on Thursday ordered that Jacob de la Paz, 33, be held in U.S. Marshal’s Office custody. De la Paz was arrested April 27 after a criminal complaint was filed alleging he enticed a minor to engage in the production of child pornography/child sexual abuse material.
Federal prosecutors have 30 days from de la Paz’s arrest to present the case to a grand jury and secure formal charges. If indicted, de la Paz will then be scheduled for arraignment, Ayo said.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent who filed the criminal complaint, Parker Dippel, testified that agents were notified of the video’s existence by Internet Crimes Against Children task force partners on April 27.
The video shows de la Paz requesting the video recipient, allegedly a minor he tutored, send him a video of herself performing sexual acts. Agents contend the video was sent on Jan. 12.
Dippel said investigators made contact with the victim, a 17-year-old girl, and confirmed she met de la Paz when he worked as a track coach, math teacher and tutor at North Vermilion High School. When the 33-year-old left NVHS for St. Thomas More in fall 2022, he remained her tutor, Dippel testified.
Investigators confirmed the existence of the video and a second video sent by de la Paz, depicting a white male masturbating, he said. De la Paz’s face was not shown in the second video; investigators executed a search warrant at de la Paz’s home and confirmed the room shown in the videos is a match for his bedroom.
The agent said investigators also confirmed with the minor that she shared a sexual video with de la Paz on Jan. 14, in response to his prompting.
The videos and other messages were sent via Facebook messenger and Dippel testified the teen informed investigators that de la Paz instructed her to delete their messages routinely because he was concerned about them being discovered.
Assistant U.S. Attorney John Luke Walker also highlighted a past incident involving de la Paz and inappropriate communications with a student in Arkansas, where de la Paz taught and coached at Cabot High School.
In 2017, de la Paz and the 17-year-old student exchanged more than 600 text messages, in which they discussed a future relationship, their love, keeping their feelings concealed from others and how to spend time together. The messages were presented in court.
In fall 2017, de la Paz was reported and investigated over the messages. The state’s Professional Licensure Standards Board Ethics Subcommittee initially recommended permanent revocation of his license, but after two rounds of appeals, the Arkansas State Board of Education voted in 2019 to place him on a three-year probation, with the requirement he undergo training.
De la Paz was already employed at North Vermilion High School when the 2019 decision was made.
Dippel testified that information received through tip lines suggests de la Paz exchanged inappropriate messages with two to three additional minors while he was in Arkansas.
Walker raised concerns that the accusations against de la Paz come after repeated mandated training on appropriate engagement and relationships with students.
“That’s the amazing thing. He got caught in Arkansas….Then he came down here and he did it again,” Walker said.
De la Paz’s defense attorney Joseph Burke argued in favor of home detention under the supervision of his parents. His father, Conrad de la Paz, testified that he and his wife, both U.S. Air Force veterans, could successfully supervise their son. The de la Paz parents live in Arkansas; he said supervision would also be possible in Lafayette, if granted.
“Had he been at home, we would have been more in tune as to what’s going on…Had he been living with us, something like this most likely wouldn’t have occurred,” Conrad de la Paz said.
The elder de la Paz said he and his wife had talked to their son about appropriate conduct after the incident in Arkansas.
Burke argued the 33-year-old is not a flight risk, would not be able to recreate a similar teacher-student relationship with minors while under home confinement and that he had ended contact with the alleged victim months ago, further asserting he did not pose a threat to her or other minors.
In his decision, the magistrate judge said that while de la Paz’s past behavior in Arkansas was not deemed a criminal offense, it does suggest a troubling pattern that has escalated.
“I can’t get past the breach of trust implicit in the charged offense, especially with Mr. de la Paz having been expressly warned about it by the state of Arkansas and his family. It seems he did not heed his father’s sound advice,” Ayo said.
Burke did not have a comment on behalf of his client after the decision.