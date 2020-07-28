The U.S. Senate confirmed current Western District U.S. Attorney David Joseph to a lifelong post as a federal district judge on Tuesday.
Joseph, who'd served as U.S. attorney since 2018, was confirmed by a 55 to 42 vote of senators that broke almost entirely down party lines. Joseph will take an Alexandria-based Western District judgeship which had been vacant since federal District Judge Dee D. Drell took senior status in 2017.
Joseph, a graduate of LSU Law School, worked as an assistant federal prosecutor before President Donald Trump tapped him for the U.S. attorney post in 2018. Trump also nominated Joseph for the federal district judgeship.
All 53 GOP senators, including Louisiana's Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy, backed Joseph's nomination for the bench. Democratic Sens. Doug Jones, of Alabama, and Joe Manchin, of West Virginia — both considered moderates who represent states Trump carried handily in 2016 — were the only two Democrats to vote in Joseph's favor.
Both Cassidy and Kennedy praised Joseph's confirmation in a joint statement on Tuesday.
"David Joseph has served as the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana since 2018 and is well-respected in the Louisiana legal community," said Kennedy. "I’m confident he will serve our state well as a district court judge, and I am proud to have supported his nomination."
"David Joseph’s intelligence, integrity and experience make him an ideal federal judge," said Cassidy. "He will serve the Western District of Louisiana and our country well. I’m very happy for David and his family. I thank him for serving our country."