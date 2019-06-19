Suspended Lafayette City Marshal Brian Pope on Wednesday was sentenced to one year in jail on three felony malfeasance convictions, nearly nine months after a jury delivered the guilty verdicts. Judge David Smith of the 15th Judicial District reversed a fourth conviction for perjury moments before sentencing Pope to jail time.
A Lafayette jury in October found Pope guilty on one count of perjury and three counts of malfeasance in office after he was accused of lying in a December 2015 deposition and using public money to hire personal attorneys in 2016. Pope's attorneys moved for reversal of all four convictions.
Pope is to report to jail on June 28. His attorney, John McLindon, said he "can pretty much guarantee" the three malfeasance convictions will be overturned in the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal.
Nineteen additional malfeasance charges are pending against Pope. In May, he pleaded not guilty to two charges that he illegally deposited into his personal account more than $3,200 in reimbursements that should have gone to the Marshal's Office. He was indicted in December on 17 malfeasance charges that allege he personally kept nearly $85,000 in court fees in 2018 that a Louisiana Attorney General opinion suggested should have been deposited in the Marshal's Office account. His trial on those charges is scheduled for Aug. 26.
Pope's sentencing was previously scheduled for April 3, but 15th Judicial District Judge David Smith postponed sentencing to wait for trial transcripts before considering Pope's acquittal motion. Smith technically sentenced Pope to three years in jail for each malfeasance conviction, with the sentences to run concurrently and all but one year of jail time suspended.
Pope was also sentenced to 240 hours of community service, and must pay $11,700 in restitution.
