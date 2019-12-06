An appointed state judge will hear arguments in the recusal case against 16th Judicial District Judge Lori Landry next week while District Attorney Bo Duhé’s office works to have her removed from over 300 criminal cases for alleged bias against his office.

Ad hoc Judge Harry F. Randow will begin hearing arguments Monday at 10 a.m. in Iberia Parish. The 16th JDC’s court calendar has left the week open for the hearings.

Randow was assigned to take over the proceedings by Louisiana Supreme Court Justice John Weimer on Nov. 18. The judge served on the 9th Judicial District Court in Rapides Parish from 1998 until 2014, when he lost his last race, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Randow will operate as a 16th JDC judge “ad hoc,” or for the sole purpose of handling the motions against Landry. Before his appointment, the motions were being randomly assigned to other judges in the 16th JDC for review.

The 16th JDC covers Iberia, St. Martin and St. Mary parishes.

In addition to reviewing motions Landry voluntarily referred for a hearing, Randow will also hear several motions Landry attempted to dismiss. A three-judge panel with the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal in Lake Charles on Thursday reversed Landry's ruling to dismiss the motions.

+5 Retired Rapides judge assigned to hear 100s of recusal motions against judge Lori Landry The Louisiana Supreme Court on Monday appointed a retired Rapides Parish judge to hear hundreds of recusal motions filed by 16th Judicial Dist…

Duhé’s office requested the 3rd Circuit review the decision after Landry denied some of the hundreds of recusal motions filed in her assigned criminal cases during an Oct. 31 court session. The motions, all nearly identical, allege Landry is “biased and prejudiced against this Office such that she cannot be fair or impartial.”

Landry said the district attorney’s argument was “not put forth with any specificity other than general allegations out of context” and the recusal motions should apply to each case individually, according to a court transcript of the Oct. 31 session. She also argued the district attorney doesn't have the right to "unseat a duly elected judge … because of one motion filed identically."

The district attorney’s office, in an application submitted by Assistant District Attorney Claire Howington, argues Landry’s decision to deny the motions was “an abuse of discretion.”

When a judge faces recusal, he or she can refer the motion to another judge for review or voluntarily step down from the case. Or, if the motion doesn’t have supporting evidence, the judge can dismiss the motion. Duhé’s office argued that Landry was wrong to dismiss because their argument included “clear, fact-based allegations that the trial court is biased or prejudiced against” their office.

In their application for review, Duhé’s office replied to Landry’s call for specificity, arguing each case doesn’t require additional facts because her alleged bias is against the district attorney’s office and its agents. As a result, she may not be able to be fair and impartial in any case the district attorney’s office is involved in, they said.

“Requiring the party seeking recusal to wait until that bias, prejudice, or inability to conduct a fair and impartial trial is exhibited in each and every case would contravene the intent of the statute and would lead to absurd results,” the district attorney’s application says.

+13 Judge pushes back hearing date for motions to remove black Iberia Parish judge from criminal cases A 16th Judicial District Court judge pushed back consideration of motions to remove Judge Lori Landry, a black judge, from criminal cases in t…

Additionally, Duhé’s office argues they’re not trying to unseat Landry; they’re “exercising their rights under the Code of Criminal Procedure.”

The 3rd Circuit’s decision, issued Thursday, was signed by Judges Van H. Kyzar and Sylvia R. Cooks, with Judge Billy H. Ezell concurring. Their peremptory decision is not open to appeal or challenge, meaning Landry is bound to comply.

The recusal motion details over 30 examples of Landry’s perceived bias and inappropriate behavior from October 2015 to September 2019, just days before Duhé’s office sought Landry’s removal.

The district attorney’s office claims Landry has made unfounded claims about perceived inconsistencies in the district attorney’s plea offerings, claimed Duhé’s office knew or should have known about civil rights violations in the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office and argued his office incarcerates African Americans more severely.

The recusal motion also claims Landry has bullied and harangued staff, victims and others, mocked the district attorney’s office staff repeatedly and blamed victims for their victimization. In their writ application, Duhé’s office also argues Landry “abandoned her role as a neutral magistrate and has acted as an advocate for the defense.”