ACA.charterappeal.adv
Buy Now

Alexandra Roy and her son Jude LaPoint, 8, exit a voting booth at Lafayette City Hall Tuesday, November 6, 2018, in Lafayette, La.

 Advocate staff photo by LESLIE WESTBROOK

The Third Circuit Court of Appeal ruled Friday afternoon in favor of the Lafayette City-Parish Council in a lawsuit involving a Dec. 8 Home Rule Charter election.

The court, in a split decision, ruled 2-1 against businessman Keith Kishbaugh and Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin.

Kishbaugh and Ardoin appealed a May decision by Judge John Trahan that the council could correct errors in new city council district boundaries with an ordinance instead of going back to the public for a vote.

Judges Sylvia Cooks and D. Kent Savoie ruled in favor of the council. Judge John Saunders disagreed.

This is a breaking story. Return for additional details.

Email Claire Taylor at ctaylor@theadvocate.com.

View comments