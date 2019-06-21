The Third Circuit Court of Appeal ruled Friday afternoon in favor of the Lafayette City-Parish Council in a lawsuit involving a Dec. 8 Home Rule Charter election.

The court, in a split decision, ruled 2-1 against businessman Keith Kishbaugh and Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin.

Kishbaugh and Ardoin appealed a May decision by Judge John Trahan that the council could correct errors in new city council district boundaries with an ordinance instead of going back to the public for a vote.

Judges Sylvia Cooks and D. Kent Savoie ruled in favor of the council. Judge John Saunders disagreed.

This is a breaking story. Return for additional details.