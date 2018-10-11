WASHINGTON — Lafayette attorney Michael Juneau will take a lifelong seat as a federal district judge in Louisiana after the U.S. Senate confirmed his nomination on Thursday.

Juneau, an LSU graduate and founding member of the civil litigation law firm Juneau David APLC, was nominated to the Lafayette-based judgeship in the Federal District Court for the Western District of Louisiana in August 2017.

Juneau's most prominent legal work came during the civil court battles over the BP Deepwater Horizon explosion and oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010.

The lengthy wait for Juneau to be confirmed came amid staunch Democratic opposition to Juneau's nomination. Juneau's opponents cited his membership in the Christian conservative Alliance Defending Freedom, a nonprofit legal group that opposes abortion and adoption and marriage rights for gay couples.

The group's positions are strongly opposed by legal groups on the political left.

The Senate confirmed Juneau on a 54 to 41 vote on Thursday, with four Democratic senators — Joe Donnelly of Indiana, Doug Jones of Alabama, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Claire McCaskill of Missouri — crossing the aisle to join Republicans in supporting him.

Juneau's confirmation came as part of a package of 15 judges confirmed by the Senate as part of a deal struck by Republican and Democratic leaders to wrap up business and leave Washington until after the November 6 midterm elections. Senators facing tough re-election bids have been eager to head home and focus on campaigning.

Juneau now joins a wave of Trump appointees replenishing the once-depleted ranks of federal judges in Louisiana's Western District. The Senate unanimously confirmed Terry Doughty and Robert Summerhays to lifetime federal judgeships in the district earlier this year.

Trump also nominated Lake Charles attorney James David Cain Jr. — the son of retired state Sen. James David Cain Sr., R-Dry Creek, and the nephew of former longtime Louisiana prison warden Burl Cain — to a Western District judgeship in September. The Senate's Judiciary Committee has not yet considered Cain's nomination.

The 42-parish Western District also includes federal courthouses in Lafayette, Alexandria, Lake Charles, Shreveport and Monroe.

Juneau, a native of Monroe, earned his undergraduate degree from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge before attending Harvard Law School in Massachusetts.