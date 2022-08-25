A Lafayette grand jury handed up indictments in three 2022 homicide cases on Wednesday.
Kendrick Jones, 18, of Houston, Texas, and Khadarian Simmons, 18, of St. Martinville, were each indicted on a count of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Austin Granger and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.
Granger, 23, of Lafayette, and the other two victims were driving on Interstate 10 when their vehicle was fired upon near mile marker 105 on April 18. All three were taken to a local hospital, where Granger was pronounced dead, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
Jones and Simmons will be arraigned on Sept. 6, court records show.
In the second case, Destiny Leann McAfee, 22, of Longview, Texas, was indicted on a count of second-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend, 43-year-old Lavar Manuel, on May 28.
Manuel was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a home in the 200 block of Guidry Street after Lafayette Police Department officers were asked to conduct a wellness check. Investigators determined Manuel and McAfee had a domestic dispute that led to the shooting, the department said.
McAfee fled the city in Manuel’s vehicle but later turned herself over to authorities in Longview.
McAfee will be arraigned on Sept. 6, court records show.
In the third case, 24-year-old Brady Anthony Alton Leblanc of Breaux Bridge, and 23-year-old Brooke Blanchard of Breaux Bridge, were each indicted on a count of second-degree murder for the death of confidential victim, M.B.
Leblanc and Blanchard were arrested on March 20 after the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office was called out to the 100 block of Resha Road about an unresponsive one-year-old child. The child was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.
Blanchard’s arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 15, court records show.