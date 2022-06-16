After months of delays in a right-to-life case that's gained national attention, a Lafayette mom on Thursday won temporary legal guardianship over her son.
Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett, who presides over the case in Lafayette's 15th Judicial District Court, named Joshua Barras' mother, Kelly Barras, the temporary curator and his wife, Maegan Adkins Barras, as the temporary under-curator — a reversal of their original roles — in the Thursday hearing.
"Y'all have to put your differences aside," Garrett told the man's mother and wife. "I'm just going to say it straight."
Joshua Barras, 38, has been in a minimally conscious state since November 2018, when he suffered brain damage after attempting to kill himself in the Lafayette jail. He relies completely on his court-appointed attorney, Arthur Schafer, to represent his interests in the court case over who should be his legal caregiver.
In a May motion, Schafer wrote that he seems to be "the last to receive pertinent information in the interest of his client" and asked the judge to sign an order prohibiting the parties involved in the lawsuit from discussing the case with media outlets. Garrett signed the order last month in the interest of Joshua Barras' "privacy and wellbeing."
The judge reiterated during Thursday's hearing that all financial and medical records must be shared with Schafer. Any changes to Joshua Barras' caregiving arrangements or medical treatments must also be approved by all parties, she said.
"I'm being very, very, very clear that all of these conversations need to be held together and not without Mr. Schafer," Garrett said, adding that she didn't want this to be a "he said, she said" situation.
The case has generated substantial interest on social media, where groups exist in support of Joshua Barras' mother and wife. In addition to prohibiting the parties and their attorneys from speaking to members of the press, the judge also prohibited them last month from writing about the case on social media.
Both Maegan Barras and Kelly Barras took the stand Thursday and agreed to the terms before Garrett agreed to switch the curator and under-curator roles in the case in order "to move things along."
The judge said the case, which has been delayed numerous times, needs to move forward so Joshua Barras can receive any treatment that could potentially improve his condition.
The lawsuit gained national attention last year as Joshua Barras' wife and mother argued on social media, in court and even on "Dr. Phil" over who truly has the man's best interests at heart. The situation also piqued the interest of a nonprofit started by the brother of Terri Schiavo, the Florida woman whose case captured the nation in 2005 as her husband was granted the right to remove the woman's feeding tube against her parents' wishes.
When Maegan Barras began posting to social media in early 2021 about her plans to place Joshua Barras in hospice care and end his life, Kelly Barras intervened in state district court in an effort to gain curatorship over her son. Kelly Barras has alleged that Maegan Barras is exploiting the man for her own financial gain and has not provided medical treatments to him as promised.
The Acadiana Advocate last month reported details from the case about how Maegan Barras spent money raised to help pay for her husband's care. A reporter's analysis of documents from two bank accounts showed that Maegan Barras spent nearly $300,000 over three years at casinos — on several occasions depositing hundreds of dollars from online payment services on the same dates as she incurred ATM and overdraft fees from her bank for gambling away more money than she had in her accounts. It is uncertain if Maegan Barras has other accounts that show how she received and spent money during that timeframe.
Garrett sealed all financial and medical records in the case the same week the newspaper reported those details.
Thursday's decision was a major win for Kelly Barras, who has long said she wants to give her son treatments his wife has failed to provide for him. Yet medical records haven't just been difficult to access for Kelly Barras and her attorney, Holden Hoggart, to obtain. They've also been difficult for Maegan Barras and her attorneys, Jessica Reaux and Michael Domingue, to access because of the ongoing lawsuit.
Garrett said she would sign an order that will require the nursing home to release Joshua Barras' updated medical records to Kelly Barras, who must then share them with Maegan Barras and Schafer.
The parties and their attorneys were once again ordered by the judge on Thursday not to discuss the case on social media or with members of the press.